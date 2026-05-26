Minnesota State announces $2 "Competitive Excellence Fund" fee on all single-game tickets

Two elements in particular caught my eye: the new sponsor patch for next season and the $2 “Competitive Excellence Fund” fee added to each single-game ticket. For the patch, Buisman did not state which company or entity it would be, just that there would be one. That is only possible because the NCAA enacted a new rule allowing schools to add two patches on jerseys and one on equipment. Maine is another school considering such an addition, and more are likely to follow. The jersey sponsor will provide an additional revenue stream for the Mavericks.