MJHL star commits to St. Cloud State

Vigfusson grew up playing in Winnipeg AAA with the Interlake Lightning, and in 2023, he began playing with the Niverville Nighthawks of the MJHL. While he only posted 15 points in his first year, he scored 62 points in 46 games the next year. In 2025-26, he wore the C for the Nighthawks and scored 26 goals and 35 goals in 40 games, having to miss a few because he took a puck to the face during practice. Vigfusson led Niverville on an incredible 51-6-1 season record en route to an MJHL Championship, hoisting the Turnbull Cup. In the playoffs, he posted ten goals and nine assists in 13 games.