MJHL star commits to St. Cloud State

The captain of the Niverville Nighthawks capped off a magical season with an NCAA commitment.
St. Cloud State has been highly active in the transfer and commitment portal. The Huskies haven't quite finalized their roster for next year and are still adding players. Their latest one, though, is one of their most creative.
Adam Vigfusson is a 5-foot-9, 161-pound, left-shot forward from Gimli, Manitoba. At 20 years old, he's considered extremely undersized. He’s already an unusual prospect in that regard. What makes him more unusual is that he’s coming from the Manitoba Junior Hockey League — the MJHL, which is part of the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL), commonly known as Junior A. This is the level below the CHL, which includes the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) and the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL). Players rarely come to the NCAA from Junior A — the most prominent recent example might be former Michigan captain T.J. Hughes (Brooks Bandits, AJHL) — and even fewer come from the MJHL.
Vigfusson grew up playing in Winnipeg AAA with the Interlake Lightning, and in 2023, he began playing with the Niverville Nighthawks of the MJHL. While he only posted 15 points in his first year, he scored 62 points in 46 games the next year. In 2025-26, he wore the C for the Nighthawks and scored 26 goals and 35 goals in 40 games, having to miss a few because he took a puck to the face during practice. Vigfusson led Niverville on an incredible 51-6-1 season record en route to an MJHL Championship, hoisting the Turnbull Cup. In the playoffs, he posted ten goals and nine assists in 13 games.
Shortly after that victory Vigfusson announced his commitment to York University. It seemed as though the Canadian boy would be staying up North.
Following the MJHL victory, the Nighthawks moved on to the Centennial Cup, the tournament for the best Junior A team. The team flew across the country to Summerside on Prince Edward Island to take on the other champions. There, the magic continued for Vigfusson; in his final year, with the C on his chest, his team went 6-0 and defeated the host Summerside Western Capitals to claim their first-ever Centennial Cup championship. He had seven goals and five assists in six games, including a hat trick against the Canmore Eagles (AJHL).
That was a little over 11 days ago. In the time since, St. Cloud State came calling after the man with a reputation as a hard worker. Vigfusson answered. Now, he’s going to be a Huskie.