Muscutt heads to Michigan

The University of Michigan has a new forward joining their ranks for the back half of the 2025-26 Season in Kason Muscutt.

Muscutt arrives to the Wolverines after spending parts of three seasons with the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. His net front presence, heavy shot and physical play will provide grit to Michigan's forward group. Additionally, this year and in 2024-25, Muscutt led Sioux City in penalty minutes,

After Teddy Spitznagel's midseason departure to the OHL's Ottawa 67s, Michigan had a need for another forward. The two play very similar styles of hockey with have similar production. Spitznagel put up 18 points (10 goals + 8 assists) and 80 penalty minutes through 50 games in 2024-25. Muscutt notched 17 points (7 goals + 10 assists) and 129 penalty minutes in 56 contests. These similarities makes it appear should be a an easy acclamation for both Muscutt and Michigan.