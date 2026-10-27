NCAA Hockey Stock Watch: Two Risers and Two Fallers

NCAA Hockey Roundtable
300 Members•2,007 Posts
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-
Oct 27, 2026 3:59 PMPublished Oct 27, 2026 3:59 PM
College hockey stock watch. Which teams are falling, and who's rising?
The college hockey season is still young, but the early results are already shifting the national picture. With teams establishing their identities and preseason expectations being tested, this week's Stock Watch features two programs trending upward and two that need to turn things around.
Stock Up: Wisconsin Badgers
Stock: Buy
Wisconsin is making an early statement, climbing from No. 6 to No. 2 in the latest USCHO national poll. The Badgers' perfect 4-0-0 start has put them firmly in the national championship conversation and established them as one of the country's top contenders, even when people doubted they were good enough to make it back to the big game.
The biggest challenge now is maintaining that momentum as the schedule gets tougher. Wisconsin has given itself an excellent foundation, but consistency will determine whether it can remain near the top of the rankings throughout the season.
For now, the Badgers' stock is rising quickly, and they look like a legitimate threat in the Big Ten and nationally.
Stock Up: Providence Friars
Stock: Buy
Providence has been one of the early surprises, moving from No. 9 to No. 5 while opening the season with a 5-0-0 record. The Friars have taken advantage of their early opportunities and positioned themselves among the nation's elite.
An undefeated start provides confidence and valuable momentum heading into a demanding stretch of the schedule. Providence will need to maintain its level of play against tougher competition, but the early returns are encouraging.
When you have freshmen like Ryder Cali and Blake Zielinski playing the way they are, it adds so much ceiling to your team.
Stock Down: North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Stock: Hold
North Dakota has slipped from No. 3 to No. 8 after opening the season 4-2-0. For a program with championship aspirations, the early inconsistency is worth monitoring.
The Fighting Hawks still have the talent and time to rebound, but the pressure is building to string together wins. A strong response could quickly restore confidence, while further struggles would raise questions about their ability to compete with the nation's best.
North Dakota's stock is not collapsing, but it needs to stabilize soon.
Stock Down: Boston College Eagles
Stock: Sell
Boston College has had a difficult start, falling from No. 17 to No. 20 with a 1-3-1 record. The Eagles have struggled to build momentum, leaving them with plenty of ground to make up.
There is still time to change the narrative, but Boston College needs results rather than potential. A couple of wins could help steady the season, while continued inconsistency could push the Eagles further down the rankings. They need their top players like Dean Letourneau to really take a step.
Wisconsin and Providence are the week's biggest risers, combining strong records with significant ranking improvements. North Dakota and Boston College, meanwhile, have work to do to reverse their early-season trends.
October does not determine a championship, but it can reveal which teams are building momentum and which need answers. For now, Wisconsin is the strongest buy, while Boston College has the most immediate concerns.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy