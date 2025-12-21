NCHC's Minnesota Duluth Turning Heads As We Speak

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference is always at the top of any conversation, whether it’s past, present, or future. A conference obtaining seven of the last nine national champions dating back to 2016 has taken complete control on the big stage.

With Western Michigan bringing home the hardware in St. Louis this past year, the race for an intense NCHC auto bid into the NCAA tournament has its plot thicken.

The podium gets even crazier when a team has shocked the college hockey world. Minnesota Duluth has done that.

Crazy but true, the Bulldogs have a higher national ranking at the moment (#5 out of 63 teams) than what they were projected in the NCHC Poll (#6 out of 9 teams).

Consistency has been key for UMD. At an overall record of 14-6-0, there hasn’t been a stretch of even two losses in a row for the Bulldogs, 7-3-2 (3rd) in conference play.

Minnesota Duluth serves as a double-edged weapon on both ends of the ice. A nation’s 5th-best team GAA at 2.05 (Tied with Michigan) has only allowed more than two goals in two of its last ten games.

Slovakian Adam Gajan has done a magnificent job tending the crease, starting in all 20 games up to this point.

Gajan has been an incredible prospect story, his overall stock incredibly boosted by a sensational World Junior Championships performance in 2023 at a 2.40 GAA and 0.936 SV, where he wasn’t even initially on the Slovakian roster and flew in late.

The Chicago Blackhawks 35th overall pick in 2023, currently in his sophomore year, is posting a 1.92 GAA alongside a 0.919 SV, compared to a 3.33 GAA/0.885 SV split as a freshman the year prior. Safe to say he has himself in rhythm for the maroon and gold.

Offensively, it might be more impressive to see what UMD has done. They hold the nation’s leading scorer, Max Plante, who has 30 points on the season, ahead of three different Michigan Wolverines, all with 28.

To make matters worse for opposing defenses, there’s not just one Plante, but two. Zam, a twin brother. Max has his rights under the Detroit Red Wings from last year, while Zam was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2022.

At one point, they both were the first two brothers in NCAA hockey history to be atop the podium in scoring at the same time. Zam currently has 25 points, still 9th in the country.

Sharp on both special teams, the two have combined for 11 power-play goals, massive contributors to the 2nd-best power-play unit in the nation, only behind Notre Dame at 31.7%. The penalty kill has been sensational as well, 6th best in the country at 88.9%, with just 7 power play goals allowed in 20 games.

The Bulldogs will re-enter action on January 2nd with an exhibition against the University of Manitoba, while stepping back into NCAA play against 8-8-0 Lindenwood a week later for two games at AMSOIL Arena.

It’s safe to say Bulldog fans will be waiting with optimism and anticipation for their team to return from the break. Duluth has flipped the script with a magnificent first half to their season.