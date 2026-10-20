New Hampshire Mountain Kings Goaltender Matthew Smith Jr. Commits to Air Force

Oct 20, 2026 12:00 AMPublished Oct 20, 2026 12:00 AM
Matthew Smith Jr. is taking the next step in his hockey career after committing to the United States Air Force Academy.
The Saugus, Massachusetts, native currently plays for the New Hampshire Mountain Kings in the North American Hockey League. Smith has progressed through the hockey ranks, moving from high school hockey to the 18U level before making the jump to junior hockey.
New Hampshire Mountain Kings color analyst Tyler Dawaliby believes Smith’s work ethic has played an important role in his development and makes his commitment to Air Force well deserved.
“For a goaltender that has worked his way from high school up to 18U and then the NAHL, he seems to have a wonderful work ethic and the commitment to a school like Air Force only solidifies that in my eyes,” Dawaliby said.
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Smith has faced some challenges adjusting to the NAHL, posting a 4.35 goals-against average and an .827 save percentage this season. However, Dawaliby believes the 18-year-old deserves time to adapt to the increased level of competition.
“And while the stats for this season are at a 4.35 GAA and an .827 save %, for a kid in the NAHL at 18 years old, I would think it takes some time to adjust,” Dawaliby said.
“He's a wonderful goaltender, and the commitment is well deserved.”
Smith’s commitment represents another milestone in his development, giving him a collegiate destination to work toward as he continues gaining experience with the Mountain Kings.