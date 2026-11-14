Notre Dame Sweeps No. 4 Spartans In South Bend, Shaking Up Big Ten

Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal
Nov 14, 2026 9:06 PM
Sammy Nelson’s overtime heroics capped a stunning weekend turnaround for the Fighting Irish, toppling a top five rival and vaulting Notre Dame back into the Big Ten race.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish •Big Ten Hockey•College Hockey•NCAA College Hockey Rankings•NCAA Hockey•Michigan State Spartans
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