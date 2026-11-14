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Notre Dame Sweeps No. 4 Spartans In South Bend, Shaking Up Big Ten

Notre Dame Sweeps No. 4 Spartans In South Bend, Shaking Up Big Ten

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Frank Zawrazky
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Nov 14, 2026 9:06 PM

Sammy Nelson’s overtime heroics capped a stunning weekend turnaround for the Fighting Irish, toppling a top five rival and vaulting Notre Dame back into the Big Ten race.

After a disappointing October, some in the world of college hockey started to write off Notre Dame's season. However, their sweep of No. 4 Michigan State has put the NCAA on notice that the Fighting Irish are still very much in the Big Ten mix.

Forged by sibling rivalries and a polished two-way game, this draft-eligible powerhouse combines elite scoring with defensive grit to emerge as a top prospect for the 2027 NHL Draft.
thehockeynews.comNotre Dame's Sammy Nelson Blends Blends Versatility And Heart As A Top 2027 ProspectForged by sibling rivalries and a polished two-way game, this draft-eligible powerhouse combines elite scoring with defensive grit to emerge as a top prospect for the 2027 NHL Draft.

Friday night saw a back and forth affair requiring overtime. Notre Dame controlled the scoreless first period outshooting Michigan State 10-6. Flyers second rounder Shane Vansaghi drew first blood for the Spartans at 1:56 in the second period. The Fighting Irish bounced right back from Sammy Nelson at 3:07 from his older brother Danny. 

Michigan State reclaimed their advantage on Vansaghi's second of the game in the third period but that concluded the Spartans' offense. Notre Dame evened the contest again just over three minutes later off Pano Fimis' shot. This equalizer extended the match into what was a very short overtime.

In the first minute of overtime, Sammy Nelson was the hero netting the game winner–his second marker of the evening–for the Fighting Irish. This win, combined with Friday's shootout win, has propelled Notre Dame into second place in the Big Ten Standings at 3-2-1. Speaking of Friday, that was an intense bout in its own right.

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Zeroes stayed on the board through the first 40 minutes before Notre Dame took their first regulation lead on the weekend from Evan Werner. Danny Nelson was credited with the primary assist, his second of the series, on Werner's tally. Michigan State returned the favor not 60 seconds later via alternate captain Tommi Männistö.

No overtime scoring took place despite the Fighting Irish owning the shots advantage 4-2. Sammy Nelson potted the shootout's lone goal while netminder Patrick Quinlan was a perfect three for three.

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This weekend has shifted the Big Ten's power balance away from No. 4 Michigan State and Penn State, the later of whom was also swept by Notre Dame. The Spartans and Nittnay Lions now sit last and second to last in the standings. Tough schedules are upcoming for both squads who will tango with No. 2 Michigan and No. 1 Wisconsin. 

These upsets are indicative of the closing margins between schools across NCAA Hockey, a direct result of the CHL Trickle Down Effect, a net positive for college hockey and the game as a whole. Notre Dame next clash is eastward in Columbus against Ohio State University.

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