The Bulldogs dispatched Arizona State during their trip to Duluth. Victor Plante was the star of the show with a six point (2 goals + 4 assist weekend). One of those helpers was the primary one on Grayden Siepmann's Saturday overtime winner. This marks Duluth's first time in the top three this season. Duluth looks to hold onto that spot in Belfast during the Friendship Four, which begins Friday at 8am CT against No. 9 Providence College.