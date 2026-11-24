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Nov 24, 2026 1:35 AMPublished Nov 24, 2026 1:35 AM
Chaos erupts as weekend sweeps and a massive rivalry brawl force a major rankings shuffle, vaulting Wisconsin back to the top spot.
Two top five teams were swept this weekend paving the way for drastic changes within the USCHO Top Ten. Most notably, Dartmouth tags into No. 5 as Western Michigan falls to No. 11. Here are the rankings before Thanksgiving.
No. 1 University of Wisconsin (Previously at No. 2)
Wisconsin tamed the Nittany Lions twice at Kohl Center. Vasily Zelenov had points in both games while goaltenders Daniel Hauser and Alexis Cournoyer each had save percentages above .900. Gavin Morrissey got in on the action through a shorthanded strike on Friday. Topping it all off, JJ Wiebusch also buried the puck against his former team. The Badgers welcome Canisius University to campus for two nonconference matches beginning Saturday.
No. 2, University of Michigan (Previously at No. 1)
Michigan split their rivalry weekend with Michigan State falling 2-0 on Saturday after the previous night's massive brawl. Jack Ivankovic stopped 36 of 37 shots he faced during Friday's win, while five different Wolverines. As a result of the melee nine players across both teams were suspended and others injured. The recovering Michigan squad hosts Ferris State for two tangoes starting on Black Friday.
No. 3 University of Minnesota–Duluth (Previously at No. 5)
The Bulldogs dispatched Arizona State during their trip to Duluth. Victor Plante was the star of the show with a six point (2 goals + 4 assist weekend). One of those helpers was the primary one on Grayden Siepmann's Saturday overtime winner. This marks Duluth's first time in the top three this season. Duluth looks to hold onto that spot in Belfast during the Friendship Four, which begins Friday at 8am CT against No. 9 Providence College.
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No. 4 University of North Dakota (Previously at No. 7)
North Dakota more than doubled up St. Cloud State by a combined score of 8-3 this weekend. Caleb Heil recorded his third shutout and fourth win against the Huskies as Kasper Magnussen scored his first goal in Grand Forks. The Fighting Hawks conclude their four game homestand with a pair of clashes with Lindenwood this week.
No. 5 Dartmouth College (Previously at No. 6)
Dartmouth did not play this week. The Huskies resume on Nov. 27 where they duel Harvard and Northeastern two days later.
No. 6 Augustana University (Previously at No. 10)
Augustana spoiled CCHA opponent Bowling Green's weekend with back to back wins in Ohio. Owen Baumgartner and Brett Meerman blew the doors open offensively, combining for nine points (2 goals + 7 assists) against the Falcons. The Vikings also impressively limited Bowling Green to just 19 total shots. Augustana also has this week off and pick up again on Dec. 4 at home alongside Bemidji State.
No. 7 University of Denver (Previously at No. 3)
Denver was swept for the first time in recent memory, let alone at home. St. Thomas stunned the college hockey world. After a Friday night tie/shootout loss, the Pioneers were up 4-2 halfway through the third period. However, Vegas draftee Lucas Van Vliet notched a natural hat trick in the final two minutes of regulation, giving Johnny Hicks his first regulation loss after a 21-0-2 start. Denver will no doubt be out for blood on Black Friday as they head to Boston University.
No. 8 Quinnipiac University (Stays at No. 8)
Quinnipiac split their nonconference weekend with Boston University and Holy Cross. Following a Wednesday shootout loss, the Bobcats went back to work, blowing away the Crusaders 9-3. Nate Tivey doled out four assists and Ethan Wyttenbach put up four points (1 goal + 3 assists) of his own. Antonin Verreault also handed out three helpers. Princeton receives Quinnipiac on Sunday for the Bobcats' lone game upcoming.
No. 9 Providence College (Previously at No. 11)
Providence is the second team to have a 9-3 win on this week's list. Subsequent to their Thursday 4-2 win, the Friars completed their sweep over UMass. The biggest story of that match was Providence's three shorthanded goals on the same penalty by Will Elger, Cade Christenson and Quinn Mante. This was reminiscent of the Boston Bruins in 2010, who achieved the same feat on April 10 of that year. Providence heads across the pond to Belfast for the Friendship Four. Game one is with No. 3 Minnesota Duluth on Friday at 8am CT.
No. 10 Michigan State University (Previously at No. 9)
Michigan State responded well following their third consecutive loss (two at Notre Dame and Friday at Michigan). The Spartans took advantage of a depleted Michigan squad to win Wolverines 2-0, giving freshman Joshua Ravensbergen his second shutout. Anthony Romani got on the board again and Blackhawks first-rounder Mason West wired home his first collegiate goal. Ohio State awaits Michigan State on Dec. 3 after a week off.
NCAA Hockey•College Hockey•NCAA College Hockey Rankings•Wisconsin Badgers•Michigan Wolverines•Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs
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