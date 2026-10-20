October 19, 2026 USCHO Top Ten Poll Breakdown

It was the Caleb Heil show in Grand Forks and he did not disappoint between the pipes. Heil, a Tampa Bay Lightning prospect, stopped all 29 shots on the weekend. According Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald, North Dakota believes he is the first freshman in program history to start his collegiate career with back to back shutouts. The Fighting Hawks beat Bentley 5-0 in both games, and meet archival Minnesota twice in the State of Hockey for their next two matchups.