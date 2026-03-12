Player Profile: Jamison Sluys

NCAA Hockey is primarily about developing on the ice towards the goal of the National Championship and hopefully, a professional career. Throughout all the hype of games, film and the weight room, personal off-ice development sometimes gets lost in the shuffle. However, that certainly isn't the case for Western Michigan University's Jamison Sluys.
The freshman forward who spent time with the USHL's Omaha Lancers, and later Youngstown Phantoms told was candid about his long term goals post-college, saying "I want to be the best version of myself when I leave Western."
His current objective remains the same as the rest of Western Michigan's roster: Help the Broncos win as many National Championships. Sluys was more of a skill guy in juniors but has now pivoted to a grittier game, wanting to be a more difficult opponent.
"I like to model my game after Brad Marchand," said Sluys. "I mixed in some hard skill with grittiness. Obviously the Tkachuk brothers are bigger than me, but all three guys are hard to play against." His infectious energy motivates and elevates the players around him, earning him an alternate captaincy in Omaha during his age out year in 2024-25. I saw this first hand working with him on the Lancers last season, being a glue guy during a very difficult campaign.
On and off the ice, Sluys is an extrovert and social butterfly. "I love being around the boys and my family," said Sluys. "I like helping people and supporting anyone that needs someone. I enjoy getting to know people." Sluys adds that NHL gaming nights with his teammates is one of his favorite bonding activities.
As the NCAA Season shifts further to the playoffs, Sluys tenet of laying it all on the line for his teammates is in line with a succinct message to professional scouts. "I'm going to give you everything I got."