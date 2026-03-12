Player Profile: Jamison Sluys

"I like to model my game after Brad Marchand," said Sluys. "I mixed in some hard skill with grittiness. Obviously the Tkachuk brothers are bigger than me, but all three guys are hard to play against." His infectious energy motivates and elevates the players around him, earning him an alternate captaincy in Omaha during his age out year in 2024-25. I saw this first hand working with him on the Lancers last season, being a glue guy during a very difficult campaign.