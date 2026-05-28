Player Profile: William Whitelaw

This Blue Jackets uses his prospect prowess with the puck and fluency in American Sign Language to lead on and off the ice.
Everyone communicates differently, and communication is an essential piece of hockey. Whether in between shifts or flying ahead on a rush up ice, players need to speak with each other in order for the team to be successful. William Whitelaw knows firsthand the intricacies of communication, both verbal and nonverbal. He told me his emotional family story of learning how to communicate those who might do via American Sign Language.
"I'm in fluent sign language," Whitelaw said "My grandpa is deaf, and I went to Shattuck, and the deaf school is right next door, so I learned sign language so I'd be able to talk to my grandpa."
This deeply personal connection fueled a desire for learning within Whitelaw. He took four years of American Sign Language while at Shattuck St. Mary's, leading to an internship at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf (MSAD). Whitelaw looked back with fondness on the time he spent in the first grade classroom.
I have watched Whitelaw since his championship days with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms. When he took the ice, the defensive focus shifted over towards him. Whitelaw told me he models his game after Cole Caufield with shades of Brad Marchand's grit. He added "I'm a shooter. I think I can score from anywhere, and I'm hard to play against, I'm fast, and I just try to be hard to play against every night."
Western Michigan was Whitelaw's third school in three years after previously playing for Michigan and Wisconsin. In fact, Whitelaw nearly became a Bronco for the 2024-25 campaign, telling me he almost arrived to Kalamazoo following his departure from Michigan. Whitelaw acknowledged the concerns many had but feels Western Michigan has allowed him to evolve.
"Obviously my first year gets people a little worried," Whitelaw said "Coming here really helped me take my game to another level, and it's only gonna get better."
In terms of his development for the next level, Whitelaw revealed that he wants to continue progressing as a 200 foot player, rounding out his overall game. This impetus comes from Whitelaw's correct assertion that in the professional ranks, he's going to be expected to do more than score. Going into his senior year and second at Western Michigan this fall, his goal is simple: Win a National Championship.