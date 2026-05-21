Player Profile: Zaccharya Wisdom

From his infectious smile to his gritty style, this Seattle Kraken prospect is carving a path toward the pros by embracing every moment in Kalamazoo.
The old adage is that you're never fully dressed without a smile. In that case, Western Michigan's Zaccharya Wisdom is always overdressed. A 2023 7th Round selection of the Seattle Kraken, Wisdom has an infectious, yet mindful attitude he carries with him.
"I'm always smiling, " said Wisdom "You'll never catch me in a bad mood. There's just too much to enjoy. I enjoy every single day. Enjoy every practice, enjoy every single guy here."
Wisdom arrived in Kalamazoo after two seasons at Colorado College. He told me deciding on Western Michigan came down to the coaching staff and how they build players to succeed at the next level. Part of that development by the Broncos according to Wisdom, is teaching guys how to really love the game.
Off the ice, Wisdom is part of a core group of movie loving Broncos. This included recent graduate Zach Bookman, currently playing with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets in the Eastern Conference Finals. Wisdom's comfort movie is Interstellar, adding that he's seen it many times but loves rewatching it.
The Toronto native models his intense play style after hometown superstar and current Edmonton Oilers forward, Zach Hyman. "I'd say my style is hard and fast," said Wisdom. "I like to get in the dirty areas and just play fast and have an impact every way I can. I like Hyman a lot...Hopefully I can put on a few pounds and kind of be like him.
Growing up was not the easiest for Zaccharya and his older brother Zayde, who plays for the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. ESPN did a fabulous feature on their lives that I have embedded above. It is an emotional piece but highly worth watching, highlighting the character and work ethic instilled by their mother Mairri McConnell.
Looking ahead to Seattle, Wisdom is taking things a day at a time and progressing steadily while reveling in the moment of being a Bronco.
"Development is going well, and I'm enjoying myself," said Wisdom. "I'm getting better every single day here, and I'm happy I came here to Western and became a Bronco."