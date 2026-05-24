Rating NCAA Proposed Rule Changes

I’m conflicted on this rule. On one hand, I appreciate that the NCAA Is trying to prevent teams from slowing down the game, and I like that you might have to force a coach to make different lineup decisions late in the game. I think that could get very interesting. On the other hand, if those guys have been stuck out there for several minutes, there could potentially be a dangerous situation that occurs, and I don’t like that. You also might see more time-wasting tactics like goalies pretending to have equipment issues or players feigning injury, which we see sometimes in the NHL, in order to get their team a bit of a rest. I like the intention, and I think it will probably be fine, but I don’t love it. Ehhh rule change.