Restoring The Rink: Fairfield University

Fairfield was ruled ineligible for the 1998 ECAC playoffs after offering athletic scholarships which are prohibited under Division III. They did this in advance of their impending move to Division I and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC). The move did not pay off, as the Stags went 1-31 in their first year of Division I. In 2003, following just five years at the Division I level, Fairfield University announced they were cutting both the football and the hockey programs which would save $575,000 annually.