Restoring The Rink: Fairfield University

Twenty years after budget cuts silenced the Stags' Division I dreams, Fairfield’s thriving club scene and a shifting collegiate landscape spark new questions about a varsity return.
The pool of eligible players for NCAA Division I hockey swelled last fall with the addition of CHL players. Despite the increase, the number of teams at the Division I level has dropped to 62, with Mercyhurst University discontinuing their program for 2026-27. Restoring The Rink examines programs that have gone defunct and their viability in today’s market.
History:
Fairfield, like many schools in this series, started their collegiate journey being elevated from club status. The Stags joined the Division III ranks in 1974. Their first campaign in ended up being a program best across both Division I and III at 19-7-1.
Over the course of 20 years in Division III, Fairfield bounced around the standings of the former ECAC Northeast. The ECAC Northeast, known at times as the ECAC North/South and ECAC Northeast was a Division III conference affiliated with the Division I's Eastern College Athletic Conference that folded in 2016.
Fairfield was ruled ineligible for the 1998 ECAC playoffs after offering athletic scholarships which are prohibited under Division III. They did this in advance of their impending move to Division I and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC). The move did not pay off, as the Stags went 1-31 in their first year of Division I. In 2003, following just five years at the Division I level, Fairfield University announced they were cutting both the football and the hockey programs which would save $575,000 annually.
“It comes down to individual priorities," said then Athletic Director Gene Doris. "Even with the cut, we’re still the highest budget in the MAAC. What you’re looking at is in terms of reallocation of dollars within the institution to cover other expenses which are deemed more important.”
Today, Fairfield University has ACHA Club Hockey teams at the Division II and Division III levels. Their Division II team captured a second place finish at the 2023 ACHA National Championship.
Hockey Impact:
As Fairfield departed in 2003, the former Bridgeport Sound Tigers (later Bridgeport Islanders) were in just their second American Hockey League Season. Bridgeport developed high-end NHL talent for nearly two decades before their recent relocation to Hamilton, ON
On the collegiate side, Albertus Magnus College has a Division III team less than an hour away. The Falcons were founded for the 2019-20 NCAA Season and are a part of the United College Hockey Conference (UCHC). They finished in fifth place of nine teams with a 16-10 record.
Market Viability:
College hockey needs to expand to meet the growing talent pool from the trickle down effect. Fairfield University's unique location would make it a natural rival for the University of Connecticut. It would fit nicely into the ECAC, competing against teams like Harvard, Cornell and their old ECAC Northeast opponent Quinnipiac. Despite all the positive, the same issue that plagued the program in 2003 gives me pause today: Money.
A generous donor would help kickstart a revival of the program. Barring that or a significant university investment, the potential Division I Fairfield hockey team is in the right place but wrong time.