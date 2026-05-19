Restoring The Rink: Iona College

Administration seemed to dismiss the impacts of the hockey players whose worlds were being upended, choosing instead to focus on the future of the school's athletics. "While we are sensitive to the fact that this is an unpopular decision in the eyes of many, particularly those that it directly impacts, we are also firm in our beliefs that this is the best decision for the overall well-being of our athletics program as we move forward," said then-Iona president James A. Liguori. "We are certainly concerned about the programs and individuals whose lives this impacts and alters. However, we feel that this decision will have an overwhelmingly positive long-term effects on our remaining programs and student-athletes."