Restoring The Rink: Kent State University

Despite the Golden Flashes' hockey program going away, hockey in the region has continued to grow. Just two years prior to Kent State folding, the Cleveland Lumberjacks came to town. This International Hockey League (IHL) squad played at what is now Rocket Arena. Their tenure lasted until 2001 when the IHL went belly up. Cleveland did get a new team that same year in the American Hockey League called the Barons, keeping hockey's continuity in the general area of Kent State. The Barons moved to Worcester, MA in 2007, becoming the Worcester Sharks and are currently the San Diego Barracuda.