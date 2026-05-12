Restoring The Rink: Northern Arizona University

Walkup Skydome, the Lumberjacks' home rink had severe ice issues. According to the Arizona Daily Sun, the trench that allowed pumped in Freon to cool the ice was built improperly, causing slush to form instead of ice. The construction company which built the rink initially had to fix the issue under warranty in 1979. Unfortunately, that company later went bankrupt and the problems grew to the point that it would have cost the university $1 million (close to $3.5 million today). Add in a 6% budget cut by NAU for 1986, and hockey was removed as a Division I sport following the 1985-86 campaign.