    Surprise Teams: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, So Far This Season in Men's NCAA Hockey

Andy Glass

Dec 1, 2025, 03:08

    Dec 1, 2025, 03:08
    Michigan and Wisconsin surge, while Ohio State and Arizona State falter. Uncover the season's surprising hockey standouts and disappointments at the halfway mark.

    Since we are near the halfway point of the NCAA Men's Hockey Season, let's take a look at some of the teams and rate the good, the bad, and the ugly, surprises are around the league.

    The Good

    Michigan

    We knew Michigan would be good, but how good was the question. The current #1 team in the nation is currently 13-3-0 including 6-2 in Big 10 play. Forwards, Michael Hage, Will Horcoff, and T.J. Hughes, each have 26 points, which is good enough for a share of the tie for the NCAA lead in points, alongside Minnesota Duluth forward, Max Plante. The road to the Big 10 Championship and Frozen Four wont be easy though, with four games coming up against the pre-season #1 team, the Michigan State Spartans, and also two games each against Penn State and Wisconsin.

    #19 Michael Hage takes a shot on goal during a game for the Michigan Wolverines. via michigandaily.com

    Wisconsin

    The Badgers have been a fun watch so far this season, vaulting from #20 in the preseason, all the way up to their current spot at #2. A recent sweep against the former #1 Michigan State was a pleasant surprise for Badgers fans, while giving the Spartans their 2nd and 3rd loss of the season. Christian Fitzgerald, Ben Dexheimer, and Gavin Morrissey, are tied in the lead for points for the Badgers with 13. Time will tell if this team can continue their hot start as, like Michigan, have a slew of top Big 10 opponents left on their schedule.

    #13 Christian Fitzgerald looks onward to the play during a game for the Wisconsin Badgers. via uwbadgers.com

    The Bad

    Ohio State

    The Buckeyes are second to last in the Big 10 this season with a 5-9 record. Four of those losses have come in overtime, including a recent series sweep by Arizona State. With 5 losses in a row and 7 losses in their past 8 games, the Buckeyes will need to regroup for the remainder of the season. They have one more series before the end of 2025 when they host Minnesota at home on 12/4 and 12/5. Two wins there would absolutely boost morale heading into the new year.

    #18 Michael Gildon skates with the puck in a game for the Ohio State Buckeyes. via thelantern.com

    St. Thomas

    The Tommies were ranked #19 to start the NCAA season, but have quickly fallen off the board with a 6-6-3 record. Graduate forward, Alex Gaffney is putting up great numbers with 21 points in 15 games played, but the Tommies definitely need to see some life from their depth and goaltending if they want to make a push for a CCHA title this season.

    #12 Alex Gaffney skates during a game for the St. Thomas Tommies. via tommiesports.com

    The Ugly

    Arizona State

    The Sun Devils had high hopes to start their season, ranked #14 in the nation, large in part to their 21-14-2 record (14-9-1 in conference play) last year in their first season as part of the NCHC. Unfortunately, their season has been met with quite a few speed bumps, as they currently sit with a middling 7-8-1 record. Senior forwards, Bennett Schimek (22 points) and Cruz Lucius (20 points) are pulling their weight, but to make a push in the second half of the season, the depth will need to show some fight.

    #19 Logan Morrell skates with the puck in a game for the Arizona State Sun Devils. via thesundevils.com

    Boston University

    The 2025 Frozen Four runner-ups are not currently in a great position for a repeat appearance, let alone a bid to the NCAA Tournament at all. Currently in the middle of the pack in the Hockey East Conference, the Terriers are 7-7-1 (4-4 in conference play). Sophomore defenseman, Cole Hutson, leads the Terriers with 18 points and is tied for the lead in goals for the team with sophomore forward, Cole Eiserman with 7. If Boston University misses the NCAA Tournament, it will be the first time since 2021-22 that they will be watching from home.

    #44 Cole Hutson awaits a faceoff during a game for the Boston University Terriers. via hockeyeastonline.com

