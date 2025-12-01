Surprise Teams: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, So Far This Season in Men's NCAA Hockey

Since we are near the halfway point of the NCAA Men's Hockey Season, let's take a look at some of the teams and rate the good, the bad, and the ugly, surprises are around the league.

The Good

Michigan

We knew Michigan would be good, but how good was the question. The current #1 team in the nation is currently 13-3-0 including 6-2 in Big 10 play. Forwards, Michael Hage, Will Horcoff, and T.J. Hughes, each have 26 points, which is good enough for a share of the tie for the NCAA lead in points, alongside Minnesota Duluth forward, Max Plante. The road to the Big 10 Championship and Frozen Four wont be easy though, with four games coming up against the pre-season #1 team, the Michigan State Spartans, and also two games each against Penn State and Wisconsin.

Wisconsin

The Badgers have been a fun watch so far this season, vaulting from #20 in the preseason, all the way up to their current spot at #2. A recent sweep against the former #1 Michigan State was a pleasant surprise for Badgers fans, while giving the Spartans their 2nd and 3rd loss of the season. Christian Fitzgerald, Ben Dexheimer, and Gavin Morrissey, are tied in the lead for points for the Badgers with 13. Time will tell if this team can continue their hot start as, like Michigan, have a slew of top Big 10 opponents left on their schedule.

The Bad

Ohio State

The Buckeyes are second to last in the Big 10 this season with a 5-9 record. Four of those losses have come in overtime, including a recent series sweep by Arizona State. With 5 losses in a row and 7 losses in their past 8 games, the Buckeyes will need to regroup for the remainder of the season. They have one more series before the end of 2025 when they host Minnesota at home on 12/4 and 12/5. Two wins there would absolutely boost morale heading into the new year.

St. Thomas

The Tommies were ranked #19 to start the NCAA season, but have quickly fallen off the board with a 6-6-3 record. Graduate forward, Alex Gaffney is putting up great numbers with 21 points in 15 games played, but the Tommies definitely need to see some life from their depth and goaltending if they want to make a push for a CCHA title this season.

The Ugly

Arizona State

The Sun Devils had high hopes to start their season, ranked #14 in the nation, large in part to their 21-14-2 record (14-9-1 in conference play) last year in their first season as part of the NCHC. Unfortunately, their season has been met with quite a few speed bumps, as they currently sit with a middling 7-8-1 record. Senior forwards, Bennett Schimek (22 points) and Cruz Lucius (20 points) are pulling their weight, but to make a push in the second half of the season, the depth will need to show some fight.

Boston University

The 2025 Frozen Four runner-ups are not currently in a great position for a repeat appearance, let alone a bid to the NCAA Tournament at all. Currently in the middle of the pack in the Hockey East Conference, the Terriers are 7-7-1 (4-4 in conference play). Sophomore defenseman, Cole Hutson, leads the Terriers with 18 points and is tied for the lead in goals for the team with sophomore forward, Cole Eiserman with 7. If Boston University misses the NCAA Tournament, it will be the first time since 2021-22 that they will be watching from home.

