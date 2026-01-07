Team USA's NCAA Standouts From The World Juniors

The United States of America had a disappointing World Juniors here in 2025-26, suffering their first quarterfinal exit and year without a medal since the 2021-22 tournament.

Even with the eventual knockout punch from Finland, the offense found a way to ignite during most portions of the tournament, most of them being active skaters in the NCAA.

Here is a look at some of the NCAA standouts in the USA’s run.

Will Zellers (North Dakota)

Zellers, a 19-year-old from Maple Grove, MN, well represented his home state, which hosted the tournament.

Zellers was a goal-per-game forward with five over five games. He also led the team in plus/minus, with a 6.

His five goals were tied for second in the entire tournament, only topped by Porter Martone of Canada, a Michigan State product. A huge crunch time piece, three of those goals were game-winning goals to seal away all victories for USA, arguably the most impressive stat among any American in this tournament.

North Dakota has been treated to him well in his freshman season, with 16 points over 19 games, 10 of them goals. It doesn’t take long to realize he is a natural scorer.

Zellers was drafted in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft, but his rights have been owned by Boston ever since he was traded in March of 2025.

He will be an entertaining addition to the Bruins when he arrives.

James Hagens (Boston College)

Hockey fans across America have the right to be disappointed after the quarterfinal loss, but the city of Boston will be the most optimistic of them all.

Not only a Boston College skater, but a Boston Bruins first-round draft pick in this year’s past NHL Draft, Hagens had a consecutive point per game World Junior tournament.

Scoring 9 points the previous year as just an 18-year-old, Hagens was still able to muster 7 points this time around.

Hagens was also important at the face-off role, penciling nearly 60% up in Minnesota the past few weeks. That number is good for seventh best of all centers in the tournament.

Not just a point-per-game player in the World Juniors, Hagens is in his second year with prestigious Boston College, at 1.13 points/game.

This duo of James Hagens and Will Zellers could take over the professional world one day. Keep your eye on it.

Cole Hutson (Boston University)

This talented Washington Capitals second-round draft pick back in 2024, unfortunately, did not get to see the entire tournament this year.

Hutson suffered a serious injury, leaving the game against Switzerland, but thankfully returned in the quarterfinal against Finland.

In just three appearances, with the second one not even being an entire game, Hutson impressed as is. The offensive defenseman and younger brother of the NHL’s previous Calder Trophy winner, Lane Hutson, still tacked on 4 points in three games.

Hutson made his return felt in the quarterfinal against Finland, scoring the initial goal in the early goings of the second period.

Cole carries plenty of qualities similar to his successful brother, which makes some wonder how he fell to the second round.

In the end, the outcome isn’t what USA wanted, but they showcased incredible individual talent for another year.