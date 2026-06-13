The best college hockey rivalries: #2

In all the winning achieved by both York and Parker over thirty years, at no point did the teams manage to play each other while ranked #1 and #2. This is where we must return to “what is the actual greatest matchup of all time” because I would argue it was just the entire 2023-24 season. First-ranked BU was swept at home by No. 2 BC in January, then defeated them as the third-ranked team nationally in the Beanpot semifinals, 4-3. (The Terriers lost to Northeastern in the final, 4-3 in overtime). Then, in the Hockey East Tournament Championship, Will Smith scored four goals to defeat the Terriers, 6-2.