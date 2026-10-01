The Best Opening Weekend Matchups

This matchup will show if Michigan can come out of the gate and dominate, or if Bowling Green has the team makeup to fight until the end and look like a solid all-around team. There will be a lot of focus on the debuts for these teams. How good do each freshman look, and which ones can make an impact right away? Despite it being his first weekend, there will be eyeballs staring at DuPont all weekend, waiting for him to either slip up or dominate, and it will be interesting to see how he looks right away.