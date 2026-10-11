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The Biggest Upsets From College Hockey's 2026-27 Season: Week Two

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Frank Zawrazky
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Oct 11, 2026 7:55 PM

Unranked Nanooks stun the Eagles while Augustana makes program history against Duluth, headlining a chaotic weekend where three top-20 powerhouses fell to relentless underdogs in thrilling fashion.

This weekend was a whirlwind within college hockey seeing multiple top teams go down including two within the USCHO Top 10. There were so many shockers this weekend that it's a shame we only select three. Outcomes will be listed in alphabetical order by the winning program's name.

Alaska–Fairbanks Knocks Off No. 16 Boston College

Fairbanks made a statement win Friday, stunning No. 16 Boston College in their season opener 3-2. After going down early, Sam Elliot potted his first NCAA goal to even the game at one late in the first period. It became the Davis Borozinskis show in the third period. The sophomore scored twice in the final 20 minutes to secure victory for the Nanooks.

Goaltender Tyler Shea continued his string of solid starts in the win following his transfer from Brown and will likely be the guy going forward. Fairbanks' next pair of contests s are on the road against No. 12 Michigan Tech, who split this weekend against St. Cloud State.

Augustana Outlasts No. 5 Minnesota–Duluth In Overtime

Augustana shook up the top five with their 4-3 win against No. 5 Minnesota–Duluth, the highest ranked win in program history. This home ice record setter was a back and forth affair, with each of the six regulation tallies scored amidst the final five minutes of their respective periods.

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After the Vikings took the lead off a pair of tallies late in the third, Duluth's Zam Plante sent the game to an extra frame. However, just 20 seconds into overtime, senior Brett Meerman sent the fans home happy on opening night in Sioux Falls. Augustana held the Bulldogs to an overtime tie the following day. Their next matches are a home and home with the University of Nebraska–Omaha.

Maine Stuns No. 6 Shocks Quinnipiac On Saturday Night

Another high profile upset happened in the great state of Maine, as the hometown Black Bears beat Quinnipiac. Maine spread the wealth with four different goal scorers on the evening. Former Brown captain Max Scott sparked the offense via his three assists and netminder Albin Boija stopped 20 of 23 shots on goal. 

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This is a huge bounce back win for the Black Bears, who were featured on last week's edition of upsets after their loss to Holy Cross. Maine's plays host to Colgate this week who, after getting swept by Stonehill, will be out for blood.

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