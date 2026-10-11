The Biggest Upsets From College Hockey's 2026-27 Season: Week Two

Joe Rondone/The Republic
Oct 11, 2026 7:55 PM
Unranked Nanooks stun the Eagles while Augustana makes program history against Duluth, headlining a chaotic weekend where three top-20 powerhouses fell to relentless underdogs in thrilling fashion.
Maine Black Bears•Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks•augustana vikings•NCAA Hockey•College Hockey•NCAA College Hockey Rankings
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy