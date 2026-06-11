The Five Top Uncommitted BCHL Players

Scouts across Western Canada paid attention to Dahlen, and the Edmonton Oil Kings put pen to paper with the now 20 year old. Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill said in the release of Dahlen, “Luke has shown consistent progress in the BCHL and we feel he is a player ready to make and impact at the WHL level. He is a strong player with good speed and a heavy shot. We look forward to integrating him into our group in Edmonton.”