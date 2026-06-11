The Five Top Uncommitted BCHL Players

College scouts are missing out on high end talent in the BCHL as they look for new commitments. Find out which ones are primed for success in the NCAA if the opportunity arises.
As the 2026 offseason progresses, many players within junior hockey remain without NCAA commitments. In this six part series, I will discuss the five top uncommitted players from each of the six best North American junior leagues following the 2025-26 season. Players will be listed alphabetically by last name.
Eliot Compton: Forward, Powell River Kings
While Powell River on the whole had a down year in 2025-26, Eliot Compton took a giant leap forward. Compton multiplied his production by almost fivefold reaching 58 points (28 goals + 30 assists) in 49 games. These numbers led the River Kings in goals and points while Compton's 62 penalty minutes placed him third on Powell.
It surprises me that Compton was not selected in either the USHL or NAHL Drafts which took place recently. His older brother, Dylan played parts of two campaigns with Waterloo before heading to college. The newly minted 19 year old could head to the WHL being a Victoria, BC native. He was previously drafted by the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2022.
Wherever Compton ends up, it's clear that skilled hockey runs in the family. A college should at least take a look at the younger Compton.
Luke Dahlen Forward, Blackfalds Bulldogs
Sometimes, a player's breakout season is so impactful that it puts higher levels on notice. Luke Dahlen is one such player. Dahlen spent the past three seasons with the BCHL's Blackfalds Bulldogs, growing each offseason. All his hard work paid off in 2025-26 when Dahlen eclipsed a point per game for the first time in his junior career. Across 51 games, Dahlen recorded 51 points (29 goals + 22 assists). This stretch put him atop the Bulldogs' goals mountain while his points were third on Blackfalds.
Scouts across Western Canada paid attention to Dahlen, and the Edmonton Oil Kings put pen to paper with the now 20 year old. Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill said in the release of Dahlen, “Luke has shown consistent progress in the BCHL and we feel he is a player ready to make and impact at the WHL level. He is a strong player with good speed and a heavy shot. We look forward to integrating him into our group in Edmonton.”
Now on an elevated stage in the WHL, Dahlen controls his own collegiate destiny. If he transfers his high effort level from Blackfalds to Edmonton, Dahlen may very well be heading south of the border in 2027.
Tristan Gravenor Forward, Cowichan Valley Capitals
Sometimes, development isn't flashy or in your face. Rather, it creeps up slowly and you wonder where it came from. Tristan Gravenor is the perfect example of this kind of growth. He started his career with the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's (MJHL) Portage Terriers, one of the premier franchises in its region for advancement.
Upon arriving in Cowichan Valley last fall, Gravenor applied his offensive touch. The Montreal native accumulated 56 points (27 goals + 29 assists) in 53 games. Those 27 tallies led the Capitals in scoring while his points were third among his teammates.
Given Gravenor's consistent on-ice evolution going into his age out year, I have a high degree of confidence he would thrive in some role on a QMJHL roster. A 6 foot 3 , 194 pound frame just makes Gravenor that much more appealing as a middle to bottom six forward.
While he is shoe-in for a USports team, it would be naive to think that at least a few Division I schools haven't reached out. If Gravenor finishes strong, there is a strong possibility he could choose the NCAA route.
Deagan McMillan: Forward, Vernon Vipers
Rarely does a player average a point per game while placing top three league wide in penalty minutes. However, that is precisely what Deagan McMillan accomplished last season. Through 42 outings, Vernon's captain racked up 42 points (21 goals + 21 assists) and a BCHL second 120 penalty minutes.
This blend of physicality and finesse packed into one player makes McMillan an asset to any Division I program. Versatile power forwards are hard to come by and McMillan fits that mold to a tee. I could see him fitting in well at Northern Michigan, Bowling Green State or St. Cloud State.
Despite aging out of junior hockey after Vernon missed the 2026 Rogers BCHL Cup Playoffs, the summer is still young. I imagine McMillan is having at least some conversations with NCAA teams given his hybrid skillset. As someone who watches a lot of college hockey, I hope to watch McMillan on my screen this fall.
Carson Mertz: Goaltender, Blackfalds Bulldogs
As a 17 year old, Carson Mertz joined the BCHL's Blackfalds Bulldogs. Typically, younger goalies take the backup slot. The exact opposite occurred. Mertz took over the crease, starting 29 of 54 regular season games in 2025-26. He notched a 21-7 record, best among all rookie netminders.
Additionally, Mertz's .910 save percentage and 2.34 goals allowed average were second and third league wide respectively. This overall performance more than enough to secure Mertz a nod to the BCHL's All Rookie Team.
The only thing lacking on Mertz's hockey résumé at this point is playoff experience, as Hungarian born Olivér Király suited up for all six of Blackfalds' postseason contests. Mertz may get that opportunity out east after being selected by the QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads in last week's draft. Wherever the Rhode Islander plays in 2026-27, he has the chance to earn a scholarship. After all, Brown and Providence are right in Mertz's back yard.