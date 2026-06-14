The Five Top Uncommitted CJHL Players

Elite goaltenders and prolific rookie skaters headline a deep pool of Canadian Junior A talent still searching for NCAA homes.
As the 2026 offseason progresses, many players within junior hockey remain without NCAA commitments. I investigate players suiting up for teams outside the usual purview for NCAA. The Players will be listed alphabetically by last name.
Maksim Corovic: Goaltender, Collingwood Blues. Ontario Junior Hockey League
Maksim Corovic accomplished quite a bit this year. In his 17 year old season, Corovic recorded a 14-3-3 record, a .942 save percentage and 1.66 goals allowed average, leading the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) in both categories. Corovic grabbed the awards for OJHL's Top Prospect and Top Goaltender.
The 2024 Brantford pick was also called up for a pair of contests by the Bulldogs, catching the attention of NHL personnel. He was ranked the 32nd North American Goaltender by NHL Central Scouting.
As a fresh 18 year old coming in at 6 foot 3 and nearly 200 pounds, Corovic takes up a lot of space between the pipes with room to grow. It would appear that the starting job belongs to Corovic. Both of last season's net minders in David Egorov and Ryerson Leenders were dealt this offseason, paving the way for Corovic to control the crease this fall.
Trevor Hill: Forward, Portage Terriers. Manitoba Junior Hockey League
I have mentioned previously that the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's Portage Terriers have a long history of advancing players. Trevor Hill is just the latest example of this. The first year forward notched a league leading 40 goals in 56 games.
Hill accomplished all of this as a 17 year old, earning MJHL Rookie of the Year honors as well as being a CJHL Rookie of the Year Finalist. Capping off the remarkable campaign for Hill was the announcement that he had signed a Phase II Tender with the USHL's Tri-City Storm on May 14.
San Antonio's pride and joy is in the perfect position to secure a Division I Scholarship this fall on a Storm squad that desperately needs offense. There is also possibility he advances further as Hill was drafted by WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors in 2023. The possibilities are endless for Trevor Hill going forward.
Tyler Hinde: Forward, Mississauga Chargers. Ontario Junior Hockey League
Tyler Hinde is the youngest player on this list, but that doesn't mean he should be taken lightly. Only 16, Hinde made his presence felt in the OJHL. The Vaughn, ON native racked up 76 points (27 goals + 49 assists) through 47 outings. This led all rookies in assists while finishing second in points and third in goals.
It should be no surprise that Hinde was named OJHL Rookie of the Year and a CJHL Rookie of the Year Finalist, while earning an extended call up to the OHL's Oshawa Generals who took Hinde in the 2025 OHL Draft. He scored his first of many OHL goals on Feb. 1.
I expect Hinde to be a fixture in the Generals' lineup next year before being drafted in his first year of eligibility. The more Hinde fills in his 6 foot 3, 170 frame, the more dangerous he will become offensively.
Cash Lanigan: Forward, Yorkton Terriers. Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League
Speed, and aggression are two words that best describe Cash Lanigan. Lanigan had a remarkable rookie year accumulating 48 points (19 goals + 29 assists) and 100 penalty minutes throughout 55 matches. His production was enough to win Lanigan the SJHL's 2026 Rookie of the Year, coming in second amongst his peers in points, third in goals and tied for sixth in penalty minutes.
The SJHL Award Release called Lanigan "critical, all-around and mature." Those three attributes could help him wind up playing for the WHL's Winterhawks who have Lanigan's rights after drafting him in 2023. three
Portland had a slew of 17 year olds on its 2025-26 roster. Lanigan will more than likely get an opportunity to join them. Wherever Lanigan shows off his all around offense, his age and intensity should get some NCAA eyes on him.
Aidan Tkachuk: Forward, Canmore Eagles. Alberta Junior Hockey League
Following a 30 point 2024-25, Tkachuk made a splash this season. The Canmore Eagles' forward put up 70 points (29 goals + 41 points during 53 games. His stat line put Tkachuk seventh in points, while securing sixth in both assists and goals across the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).
Canmore Eagles' Director of Player Personnel Darryl Robinson said of Tkachuk ,"Aidan is a big, strong power forward. His character is through the roof!"
Robinson isn't the only one who appreciates Tkachuk's abilitie, as the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers picked him up in the 2026 Phase II USHL Draft. I have seen firsthand the hard and fast style Green Bay plays with and the Canmore product is cut from the same cloth. Tkachuk could fit in quite well as a middle six forward for the Gamblers if given the chance. Time will tell how his age out year pans out.