The Five Top Uncommitted NAHL Players

From breakout scorers to elite USHL draftees, these players dominated the North American Hockey League in 2025-26. Discover which players remain coveted targets for NCAA programs this offseason.
As the 2026 offseason progresses, many players within junior hockey remain without NCAA commitments. In this six part series, I will discuss the five top uncommitted players from each of the six best North American junior leagues following the 2025-26 season. Players will be listed alphabetically by last name.
Oliver Barna: Forward, Fairbanks Ice Dogs
You'd be hard pressed to see a single season explosion like Oliver Barna's 2025-26 campaign. Barna brought in 69 points (32 goals + 37 assists) in 59 games. Compared to 2024-25, Barna increased his goals more than sixfold while multiplying his assists by a factor of almost four.
This impressive year resulted in accolades for Barna. He was named to Team Midwest for the 2026 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament. Barna also received an opportunity for advancement, being selected by the USHL's Fargo Force in the 2026 Phase II Draft.
Wherever Barna plays his age out year, it is almost certain he will represent his native Hungary on the international stage for the fourth consecutive season. Barna may wind up in the NCAA if he replicates his past performance.
Easton Edwards: Forward, Aberdeen Wings
Easton Edwards had a solid age out season for Aberdeen in 2025-26. After winning the 2025 NCDC Dineen Cup on the Idaho Falls Spud Kings, Edwards signed a tender with the Wings.
Edwards' heavy offensive play for the Wings netted him 55 points (21 goals + 34 assists) and 100 penalty minutes in 57 games. Aberdeen went on a playoff run to the Central Division Final. During those 10 contests, Edwards accumulated 12 points (5 goals + 7 assists) which tied him for the postseason team lead in all three offensive categories.
Intense on-ice play runs in the family. Edwards' older brother Tanner has carved out a nice role for himself with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. Tanner spent four years at Minnesota State before transferring to the family's local institution at the University of Alaska-Anchorage.
As a new era of Seawolves hockey starts up under Head Coach Eric Rud, the younger Edwards' should at least be considered by his hometown school or rival university in Fairbanks.
Joseph Hyten: Forward, Janesville Jets
Following a 28 point 2024-25, Joseph Hyten had an exponential surge last year. Janesville's Captain racked up 72 points (31 goals + 41 assists) throughout 59 outings. Not only did Hyten led the Jets in all three offensive categories, but his 31 tallies were seventh across the North American Hockey League.
After such an outstanding season, Hyten was taken by the Tri-City Storm in the 2026 Phase II USHL Draft. Tri-City could certainly use his offensive touch, as the Storm finished a USHL fewest 152 goals in 2025-26.
If Hyten's talent translates to the USHL, he should have no problem finding a place to play Division I Hockey.
Brady Krey: Goaltender, Lone Star Brahmas
The Albertville, MN native split time between Lone Star and the USHL's Madison Capitols who selected him in the 2025 Phase II USHL Draft. Krey aged like a fine wine for the Brahmas. In 14 regular season games, he earned a 9-2 record with a .925 save percentage and 1.96 goals allowed average.
Krey took his game to another level during postseason play notching a 6-0-2 record, including 2 shutouts, across 8 contests while posting a .948 save percentage and 1.49 goals allowed average. His playoff goals allowed average and save percentage were first and second respectively. These figures were invaluable in leading Lone Star to the Robertson Cup.
Tampa Bay Lightning draftee Caleb Heil advanced to the University of North Dakota at the conclusion of the Capitols' campaign. With a vacancy between the pipes, Krey controls his own destiny in Madison that will likely lead him to the NCAA.
E.J. Paddington: Forward, Austin Bruins
Looking at the NAHL, this is one player I was surprised didn't already have commitment based on his trajectory and work ethic. E.J. Paddington ground his way from the Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL) to the NAHL's Austin Bruins.
Paddington's age out season was noteworthy to say the least. He recorded 72 points (38 goals + 34 assists) in 58 matches, finishing tied for third league wide and setting a single season goals record for Austin. However, the 6 foot 4, 212 pound Paddington tells me that he isn't a one dimensional player.
"I work to influence the game in multiple ways," Paddington said. "I can score and make plays, I play physical, I work to win my puck battles, and I try to be hard to play against every night."
Looking at Paddington's career trajectory, it is almost unheard of for a player to go from the SIJHL to the NAHL and not only thrive, but dominate. That kind of work ethic can't bet taught and is something NCAA teams should inquire about adding to their roster.
The Thunder Bay, ON native does have a message for programs looking at him. "I continue to improve myself through my work ethic on and off the ice. That sounds cliche, but that’s what you have to do to continue to get better and I would bring that to any school." Paddington has both tangible and intangible assets he could bring to Division I squad. As summer continues, I'd have to imagine he'll get some more looks.