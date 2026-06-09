The Five Top Uncommitted OHL Players

Intense blueliners and budding goaltenders headline a deep pool of available OHL talent. Discover which standout prospects are could transform collegiate rosters as the NCAA recruiting race intensifies.
As the 2026 offseason progresses, many players within junior hockey remain without NCAA commitments. In this six part series, I will discuss the five top uncommitted players from each of the six best North American junior leagues following the 2025-26 season. Players will be listed alphabetically by last name.
Kaden Aucoin: Defenseman, Sarnia Sting
Aucoin is a shutdown defenseman in every sense of the word. He quite literally makes an impact when he steps on the ice. During a rebuilding year for Sarnia, Aucoin was an imposing yet stable presence on the second pairing behind older brother and Notre Dame commit Cam.
Aucoin stands at 6 foot 2 and 185 pounds as a 16 year old which helps him quite literally make an impact on the ice. He finished third this year among OHL rookies with 74 penalty minutes in 59 games.
As a Chicago Mission product, it's hard not to see the parallels between him and fellow alumnus Alex Vlasic, both of whom play a hard nosed style on the blue line. If Aucoin continues growing, he could wind up with a similar frame to the 6 foot 6, 216 pound Vlasic. An NCAA program should channel Aucoin's size and intensity to fill an important piece on their back end.
Gavin Betts: Goaltender, Kingston Frontenacs
I see a lot of promise in Gavin Betts. He has put up stellar numbers behind mediocre teams each of the last two seasons. In 2024-25, Betts earned a .920 save percentage and 3.07 goals allowed average on the OJHL's Pickering Panthers who finished 25-26-1-4. Betts continued this trend during his rookie year with the Kingston Frontenacs. As one of only two qualified rookie goaltenders, Betts earned a .905 save percentage and 2.81 goals allowed average.
These already strong numbers were bolstered by the fact Betts hit the 6 foot marker this year as an 18 year old. Putting his stats and physique together, it isn't a surprise that NHL Central Scouting ranked Betts 24th among North American Goaltenders. While the Toronto native is a young netminder, he checks all the right boxes for me to believe that a collegiate team will make him their starter sooner rather than later.
Cameron Reid: Defenseman, Kitchner Rangers
Cameron Reid has done it all during his three seasons in Kitchener. He was named to the 2024 OHL All-Rookie Team, won a 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal for Team Canada and was selected by Nashville 21st overall that summer. Most recently, he captained his Rangers to a Memorial Cup in Kelowna.
Now, the question is what's next for Cameron Reid. Since he has not signed his Entry Level Contract, Reid is still eligible for the NCAA. Given his championship history, joining fellow Predators' draftee Ryker Lee at Michigan State is a logical fit. Nashville would have two of their top prospects under the same roof building chemistry while competing for an NCAA Title.
With a potential rebuild in Nashville on the horizon, Nashville may not want to use a contract spot just yet. However, Reid would succeed in any number of collegiate environments given his poise and experience. I will watch him closely wherever he heads to next.
Easton Walos: Forward, Sarnia Sting
Oh what a year of development can do! Walos was drafted by the Sting in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He spent the following campaign rounding out his game with the gritty Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the BCHL, earning a respectable 18 points (7 goals + 11 assists) in 48 games as 15 year old.
When Walos arrived in Sarnia for the 2025-26 season, his evolution was evident. He accumulated up 48 points (25 goals + 23 assists) through 68 outings. Walos has the potential to fully break out to over a point per game this fall ahead of his eligibility for the 2027 NHL Draft.
I can see Mike Hastings bringing the Wisconsin native to Madison as the Badgers load up their pipeline. The odds of this happening increase in my eyes if Walos continues laying the body, a skill no doubt cultivated by older brother and current Alaska-Anchorage Seawolf Tanner. Scouts at all levels have their eyes on the OHL per usual, and Walos will no doubt be one of the players they look at.
Dimia Zhilkin: Forward, Saginaw Spirit
Captaincies are usually reserved for older players, especially in junior hockey. Dimia Zhilkin shattered that idea as a 17 year old for Saginaw when he was given the "C" in January. Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill said of Zhilkin in the release, “Dima has worked incredibly hard and showcased everything we want out of our players since the day he arrived in Saginaw. His resilience, pro habits, and the way he carries himself all make him a natural leader. Guys want to follow him and we’re proud to name him our captain.”
Not only is Zhilkin a good leader, but has the production to boot. He had a breakout 2025-26 season surging to 75 points (36 goals + 39 assists) and a team leading 100 penalty minutes. Despite not being draft eligible for another year, I would be shocked if a school hasn't already reached out to Zhilkin.
It's exceedingly rare for a player to have the combination of leadership, skill and intensity at such a young age. I imagine some of this was passed down by his older brother Danny, currently playing for the AHL's Manitoba Moose. Any program would be very lucky to secure Dimia's services.