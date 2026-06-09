The Five Top Uncommitted OHL Players

Captaincies are usually reserved for older players, especially in junior hockey. Dimia Zhilkin shattered that idea as a 17 year old for Saginaw when he was given the "C" in January. Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill said of Zhilkin in the release, “Dima has worked incredibly hard and showcased everything we want out of our players since the day he arrived in Saginaw. His resilience, pro habits, and the way he carries himself all make him a natural leader. Guys want to follow him and we’re proud to name him our captain.”