The Five Top Uncommitted QMJHL Players

Teams at all levels want their blue lines to be guarded by the most formidable defensemen. If a club is looking for size and aggression, they should stop searching upon reaching Cohen Paquet. Freshly 17 back in November, Paquet looms over opponents at 6 foot 4 and close to 200 pounds. Paquet carved out a role for himself on the second and third parings in his first season of juniors, even getting in a few fights despite the QMJHL's 2023 ban on them.