The Five Top Uncommitted QMJHL Players

College scouts are circling the QMJHL's brightest unsigned stars as programs look for their next generation of talent.
As the 2026 offseason progresses, many players within junior hockey remain without NCAA commitments. In this six part series, I will discuss the five top uncommitted players from each of the six best North American junior leagues following the 2025-26 season. Players will be listed alphabetically by last name.
Louis-Felix Bourque: Forward, Drummondville Voltigeurs
Bourque had an impressive rookie year for the Voltigeurs. During 2025-26, Bourque notched just under a point per game with 49 points (24 goals + 25 assists) through 54 contests. Those 49 points tied Bourque for third on Drummondvillein that category
His heavy yet disciplined power forward style makes him an asset for Drummondville. Players with Bourque's frame often pick up infractions and become a liability for their squad. However, Bourque useshis 6 foot 2 and 216 pound 17 year old maturely earning only 16 penalty minutes on the year.
NHL Central Scouting has Bourque ranked 84th among North American Skaters ahead of this month's draft. I can see him going in the late third to fourth rounds, which is in the same ballpark as EliteProspects' 103rd overall rating. Bourque made a great first impression in the Q and could eclipse a point per game in 2026-27. It isn't a stretch to say that an east coast NCAA team could snag him after his likely selection in the NHL Draft
Patrick Déniger: Goaltender, Quebec Ramparts
Talk about a statement season! Patrick Déniger thoroughly impressed me during his rookie year with the Quebec Ramparts. In 30 games, Déniger racked up a 18-9-3 record, 5 shutouts along with a staggering .910 save percentage and 2.33 goals allowed average all as a 17 year old. These figures put him second among all QMJHL goaltenders in both save percentage and goals allowed average while taking third place in shutouts.
After seeing these numbers, I was absolutely floored to see that Déniger was not even a finalist for the Patrick-Roy Trophy for QMJHL Goaltender of the Year. Yes, other goaltenders had more victories, and Rudy Guimond rightly won the award, but for the league not to include Déniger as a finalist was a head scratcher.
As an October birthday, Déniger just missed the cutoff for the 2026 NHL Draft. Some NHL team will be very fortunate to draft Déniger next year, but that doesn't mean NCAA programs should sit on the sideline. Déniger is going to get better, it's just a question of where he takes his talents after Quebec.
Dylan Dumont: Forward, Drummondville Voltigeurs
Between Bourque and Dumont, the future is bright in Drummondville. In his first QMJHL campaign, Dumont scored a team high 28 goals in 62 games. Dumont is a versatile forward who works well under pressure, driving hard to the net while also playing a physical style. RecruitScouting's Gabriel Foley explored Dumont's professional trajectory on March 31.
"He came out of the gates firing in his first CHL season," Foley said. "A feisty forward with a great motor. Seems to have the between-the-tackles physicality needed to adjust to the pro flight. He has an uncertain development path ahead of him - but could be a valuable bottom-sixer one day."
Dumont has a good chance of being drafted, especially being slotted 117th among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting. The uncertainty Foley describes will be clearer following the 2026-27 QMJHL season a potential NHL Development Camp spot. This year will be very important in Dumont's development, and I eagerly await to see what he and Drummondville accomplish.
Cohen Paquet: Defenseman, Victoriaville Tigres
Teams at all levels want their blue lines to be guarded by the most formidable defensemen. If a club is looking for size and aggression, they should stop searching upon reaching Cohen Paquet. Freshly 17 back in November, Paquet looms over opponents at 6 foot 4 and close to 200 pounds. Paquet carved out a role for himself on the second and third parings in his first season of juniors, even getting in a few fights despite the QMJHL's 2023 ban on them.
EliteProspects had a lot to say about Paquet describing him as having "an absurd checking range" while looking like a player who could already be draft eligible. Four games of playoff experience against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada may have helped forge Paquet even further.
In terms of an NCAA home, I see Paquet fitting in well at either Colgate or Clarkson. Both schools have established heavy defensive cultures that Paquet could slide right into. Victoriaville made a number of trades before last week's QMJHL Draft, in hopes of improving from a 23-36-5 record. Paquet's youthful intensity on the back end may procure him a college commitment and the Tigres a longer postseason. Should Paquet continue growing and playing the way he has, the rest of the league needs to keep their heads up.
Maxim Schäfer: Forward, Cape Brenton Eagles
Maxim Schäfer has a nose for the net and an eye for the puck. Add in his 6 foot 3, 183 pound frame and you get a well rounded power forward. After spending time in his native Germany and winning a Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) Championship with legendary Eisbaren Berlin, Schäfer suited up for Chicoutimi Saguenéens.
During his first season in North America, Schäfer earned 49 points (21 goals + 28 assists) through 51 games. He also represented Germany at the World Junior Championship for second consecutive tournament. Chicoutimi ultimately won the Gilles-Courteau Trophy and advanced to the Memorial Cup.
The biggest question regarding Schäfer is not whether a college team would want him, but rather if he is eligible to play in the NCAA. Current Student-Athletes have arrived after professional seasons in the ECHL and American Hockey League.
Depending on who much Schäfer made with Eisbaren Berlin and where he wants to enroll determines his eligibility. Based on NCAA regulations, if his earnings are below "full cost of attendance" plus the "necessary and actual expenses" of going to college, the player is allowed to compete. Should this obstacle be hurdled, Schäfer could be quite impactful on a collegiate roster.