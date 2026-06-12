The Five Top Uncommitted USHL Players

Bongo's presence was so impactful that he was named a third captain by Head Coach Ryan Cruthers, wearing the "C" on the Stampede's Frostbite alternate jerseys. Sioux Falls went on to win the 2026 Clark Cup, with Bongo being an integral piece on the back end. Previously committed to Michigan, the Wolverines' loss will be another school's gain as Bongo prepares for his third USHL third campaign.