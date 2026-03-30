The Main Takeaway From Each Regional Champion In The NCAA Tournament

Discover the clutch performances and defining moments that propelled Michigan, Denver, North Dakota, and Wisconsin to the NCAA Frozen Four.
The opening weekend is done, carving just four remaining teams from a pool of sixteen.
The Frozen Four? Michigan, Denver, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.
Here are some notes from the weekend that are worth noting.
Jan Špunar lives up to the hype as North Dakota defense remains perfect
The 21-year-old freshman was noted by the ESPN panel “for being able to make the saves necessary.” He has done that and more.
Two shutouts so far for Špunar in as many games in the NCAA tournament on 53 saves, earned him Sioux Falls Regional Most Outstanding Player.
Špunar is the first North Dakota goalie to record multiple shutouts in the same national tournament, as the Fighting Hawks rolled past Merrimack 3-0, followed by a 5-0 clubbing of Quinnipiac in the regional final.
Wisconsin’s long hiatus has no effect on its ability to play.
15 days between your shocking Big Ten Tournament elimination and your first NCAA tournament game is never easy, as you can come out sluggish in the first period.
Wisconsin evened a red-hot Dartmouth in the first frame, then followed up with a four-goal third period to escape the Big Green.
Following that, after being swept by Michigan State at the Kohl Center in the most recent series, Wisconsin prevailed on an overtime winning point shot from Ben Dexheimer just 24 seconds into overtime.
Now the badgers are 60 minutes away from appearing back in the National Championship for the first time since 2010, a title they have not won since 2006.
Michigan escapes late scare and moves on, offense consistent
The Albany regional did not come easy in the waning moments of the final.
After taking a 3-0 and 4-1 lead on UMD, it looked over as the Wolverines saw the light at the end of the tunnel before the Bulldogs brought it within one with just 3:04 left.
Jack Ivankovic is another goalie riding a hot hand, with 54 saves on 57 shots in the regional.
Denver Defense and coaching keeps the Pioneers winning
Make that 11 straight wins for the Pioneers, the NCHC champs now looking for their third national championship in five years.
Freshman Johnny Hicks came in for midseason relief and has completely taken over, shutting out Cornell, a team many tabbed as a sleeper in this tournament. 50 saves on 52 shots.
David Carle was the youngest head coach in NCAA Division One hockey when he was appointed for the Pioneers back in 2018. Safe to say it’s paid off, as once again he has his team flowing in late March/early April yet again.