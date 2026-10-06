The Three Perfect Goaltenders From 2026-27 Week One

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2026 11:14 PM
Brick-wall performances from a NHL prospect, a national finalist, and a clutch freshman defined the opening frame as these three netminders kickstarted their seasons with flawless shutouts.
Wisconsin Badgers•Canisius golden griffins•Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs•NCAA Hockey•NCAA College Hockey Rankings•College Hockey
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