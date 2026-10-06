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The Three Perfect Goaltenders From 2026-27 Week One

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Frank Zawrazky
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Oct 6, 2026 11:14 PM

Brick-wall performances from a NHL prospect, a national finalist, and a clutch freshman defined the opening frame as these three netminders kickstarted their seasons with flawless shutouts.

Goaltenders have arguably the hardest job in hockey, and their performances can make or break a team. For this trio of tendies, they willed their respective schools to flawless victories in week one by shutting out opponents.   

Carl Axelsson: University of Minnesota–Duluth

This Utah prospect shone bright on Saturday night. In his debut, Axelsson went a perfect 13 for 13 against Long Island University which led the Bulldogs to a 4-0 win. Axelsson was taken by the Mammoth in the 4th Round, 116th Overall of the 2026 NHL Draft. Duluth needs a new number one netminder following Adam Gajan's graduation to the AHL's Rockford Icehogs. Perhaps Axelsson could be their guy going forward.

Apr 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, United States; Wisconsin Badgers forward Vasily Zelenov (94) celebrates a first period goal with goaltender Daniel Hauser (31) during the first period against the Denver Pioneers in the championship game of the NCAA men's ice hockey Frozen Four at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn ImagesApr 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, United States; Wisconsin Badgers forward Vasily Zelenov (94) celebrates a first period goal with goaltender Daniel Hauser (31) during the first period against the Denver Pioneers in the championship game of the NCAA men's ice hockey Frozen Four at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Daniel Hauser: University of Wisconsin

Hauser helped Wisconsin reach the 2026 National Championship and he picked up right where he left off. While he wasn't tested heavily by Robert Morris, Hauser stood tall when called upon making 18 saves in Saturday's shutout. The pressure will be on this week, as Coach Mike Hastings returns to his former stomping grounds in Mankato. I look forward to watching freshman Jack Christ face off against Hauser.

Jack Lisson: Canisius University

Lisson did it all this weekend. On Friday, he stopped all 23 shots put on him for a 4-0 blanking of Ferris State in game one on the weekend. The following night, he entered in relief of Kolby Hay to start the third period. He couldn't have come at a more perfect moment, as Lisson made eight saves during Canisius' rally to force a tie. While the Griffins lost in a shootout, these two performances could solidly Lisson's place as Canisius go to goalie.

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