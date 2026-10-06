The Three Perfect Goaltenders From 2026-27 Week One

Lisson did it all this weekend. On Friday, he stopped all 23 shots put on him for a 4-0 blanking of Ferris State in game one on the weekend. The following night, he entered in relief of Kolby Hay to start the third period. He couldn't have come at a more perfect moment, as Lisson made eight saves during Canisius' rally to force a tie. While the Griffins lost in a shootout, these two performances could solidly Lisson's place as Canisius go to goalie.