The Top Florida Panthers Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The two time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers are looking for a threepeat in 2025-26. However, they still have eyes on the distant future as two potential Panthers are producing well in the NCAA. We break both of them down here.

Brendan Dunphy: Defenseman, University of Connecticut. 2025 7th Round 197th Overall.

Dunphy looms large on the blue line. At 6’5” and over 200 pounds, the freshman outbodies offensive players, sending them careening to the ice. After starting the season in the BCHL, Dunphy excelled with the WHL’s Wenatchee Wild, and tied for a team leading 62 penalty minutes through 47 games. Physicality and intensity dictate his play, but his offense is not nearly talked about as much. Because of his large frame, Dunphy is able to maneuver the puck into the attacking end like a bowling ball, before dumping it off to one of his teammates or blasting a shot from the point. In fact, his 18 assists were second among Wild defensemen, showing he’s not just a one dimensional player. Dunphy has suited up in all but one of the Huskies’ 15 games so far, proving his value as a defender for the University of Connecticut.

Vladislav Lukashevich: Defenseman, Miami University. 2021 4th Round, 120th Overall.

Another big bodied blue liner, Lukashevich can hit while contributing offensively. At 6’1” and 187 pounds, Lukashevich transferred to Miami after a not so productive freshman year at Michigan State. After rejoining his old USHL head coach, Anthony Noreen, the difference is night and day. The Magadan, Russia native went from seven points in 29 outings with the Spartans last season to averaging a point per game through 14 contests. He leads the RedHawks with 12 assists and should be an important piece in their rebuild on the back end. If Lukashevich sustains his production both physically and offensively while using his size, he will become a valuable commodity at the professional level, giving teams the best of both worlds on defense.

Side Notes: Florida also has two 2007 born prospects currently in the CHL that are uncommitted. 2025 4th Round pick Shea Busch is averaging close to two points per game through 12 contests with the WHL’s Everett Silvertips. Meanwhile, Shamar Moses is continuing his development with the OHL’s North Bay Battalion.