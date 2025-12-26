The Top Ottawa Senators Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Ottawa Senators have a bright future ahead of them with an exciting young core. Some of their future pieces are being developed in college, waiting for their call to the Canadian capital. As usual, these players are listed in alphabetical order.

Owen Beckner: Forward, Colorado College. 2023 7th Round, 204th Overall

The work players do away from the rink is often directly correlated to their performance on the ice. If that’s the case, then Owen Beckner put in a mountain of effort this past offseason. In his sophomore season at Colorado College, Beckner has doubled his production from last year to a point per game average. His 10 assists and 16 points lead his Tigers teammates through 16 games. Beckner has a precise vision that allows him to be proactive both passing and shooting. The Victoria, BC native’s intensity has not gone unnoticed, earning him a position as an alternate captain and a spot on the U.S. Collegiate Selects Team. Ottawa absolutely found a gem in the seventh round that is getting shinier by the game. If his scoring translates to the professional level as well as it has in college, Beckner will be dangerous.

Bruno Idzan: Forward, University of Wisconsin. 2025 6th Round 181st Overall

Sometimes a player comes from out of left field and leaves everyone speechless. Bruno Idzan did exactly that, coming over from his native Croatia. After lighting up AlpsHL as an 18 year old, Idzan continued his offensive barrage with Lincoln, notching 44 points in 36 games with the Stars. Idzan is incredibly creative, with a knack for navigating to the open areas of the ice without being noticed. He became a thorn in the side of every other USHL team. Lincoln faced the last year, something I saw firsthand from the broadcast booth. Idzan is ahead of schedule on his development, so his 2 points in 10 games at Wisconsin so far in his freshman year is no cause for concern. The Big Ten should get ready for when Idzan really hits his stride at the NCAA level.

Blake Montgomery: Forward, University of Wisconsin. 2024 4th Round, 117th Overall

Blake Mongomery was one of the first players to take advantage of the new CHL Eligibility. On Nov. 10, 2024, Montgomery left the USHL’s Lincoln Stars to join the OHL’s London Knights, a decision that paid dividends for both player and team. Mongomery averaged just under a point per game through 51 outings and was an important piece as the Knights won the 2025 Memorial Cup. This production has remained steady at the NCAA level, with Montgomery’s 8 goals in 16 games tied for second among Wisconsin players. At 6’4” is a physical yet disciplined player able to throw his body around while only taking 17 penalty minutes while with London last season. This could be a late round steal for Ottawa that I believe may see NHL time down the line.

Javon Moore: Forward, University of Minnesota. 2024 4th Round, 112th Overall

If the Senators were looking for a creative playmaker to potentially add to their top six down the road, they hit pay dirt with Javon Moore. Watching Moore with the Sioux Falls Stampede last year, he was a game changer, and that hasn’t stopped upon his arrival to the Gophers. I was already impressed with Moore’s passing ability, but he has taken it to the next level at Minnesota, where he is tied for third among his teammates with 8 helpers in 19 games. Moore relentlessly forechecks towards the front of the net while also using east-west mobility to slip past defenders. If Minnesota makes a run in the Big Ten tournament, chances are Moore will have his name written all over the scoresheet.

Honorable Mentions: Logan Hensler, Filip Nordberg, Nick Van Tassell