The Top Professional Destinations For NCAA Hockey Players

An underrated European hockey league, many NCAA alumni head across the pond to the United Kingdom's Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) for one simple reason. It's hard enough for a postgraduate player heading to Europe. There's logistical difficulties heading overseas as well as cultural differences. While the competition may not be as high, many players choose to take away a language barrier by going to the United Kingdom. Recent examples of collegiate hockey players signing in the United Kingdom are Matthew Gleason Jordan Kawaguchi and Christian Stoever.