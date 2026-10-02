The Univeristy of Indiana Needs to Embrace Hockey

Indiana is coming off a football national championship, and what the program needs next is a Division I hockey program, but why?
College hockey is in a growth phase right now, and the potential for expansion is as good as it’s ever been. Many schools that put money into and have success in other sports may entertain the idea of hitting the ice.
This mini-series breaks down the most feasible programs to become a Division I hockey program based on that school’s other sports, their market, and the money that school has, starting with the honorable mention, the University of Indiana.
Indiana saw a quick transformation in their football program after bringing in head coach Curt Cignetti and going 16-0, winning their first-ever national championship.
The school was primarily known for basketball, and with their national championship football season, they’re now amongst the best programs in college football. With Indiana starting to become bigger in sports outside of basketball, why not hockey next?
IU reported that football averaged 51,184 fans per home game in 2025, its second-highest average ever, while men's basketball averaged 15,677, ninth nationally. Women's basketball has also averaged at least 10,000 fans in two of the last three seasons, showing how those fans support their team.
Indiana also isn’t just a two-sport school; the Men's swimming & diving won its fifth consecutive Big Ten championship. Men's soccer extended its NCAA-record tournament streak to 39 straight appearances. Volleyball reached the NCAA Sweet 16
Softball made its fourth consecutive NCAA tournament. Wrestling finished in the NCAA Top 25. Women's swimming & diving finished seventh nationally; that’s a legit resume.
Indiana has an established ACHA hockey program, meaning there is already student interest and an existing hockey community around the university.
USA Hockey has documented the growth of elite hockey development inside Indiana. In Fort Wayne, Indiana Elite has created an in-state Tier I pathway that allows players to develop without automatically moving to Chicago or Michigan.
This team wouldn’t just be Bloomington’s hockey team; it would be the entire state’s.
Indiana does not need to become Michigan or Minnesota to prove that Division I hockey can work in Bloomington. It simply needs to recognize what is already happening around it.
The Hoosiers have built one of the most successful athletic departments in the country, highlighted by unprecedented recent football success, continued excellence in basketball and Olympic sports, and a fan base that has shown it will embrace programs that compete at the highest level. At the same time, Indiana has a growing hockey community, an established club program at IU, a developing youth pipeline, a location surrounded by traditional hockey states, and a history of producing players who have reached the NHL.
The Hoosiers have the athletic brand. They have the market. They have the talent in their backyard. They have the resources. And they already have people playing hockey under the Indiana name. What they don't have yet is an NCAA Division I men's hockey team, and that should change.