Top Five Most Viable Five DIII Schools For DI: Number One

"I couldn't be more humbled and proud to have the Poole Family name represent the Hobart head coaching position and more so the Hobart Hockey program," Taylor said. "Spirit and love have been two of the strongest ingredients of our program, even well before my arrival as Head Coach. Given that, Tom's spirit and love for the entire Hobart College experience, past, present and future is so inspiring and fitting...I can't think of anyone who represents that more than Tom and I am honored to do the same as The Thomas B. Poole'61 and Family Head Coach of Hobart Hockey."