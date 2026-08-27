Top Five Most Viable Five DIII Schools For DI: Number One

Coming off a historic three-peat and fueled by new coaching endowments, the Statesmen’s championship culture and recruiting pipeline position this DIII powerhouse for a jump.
If you've been paying half of a bit of attention to Division III Hockey, Hobart at number one should be expected. The Statesmen have dominated Division III as of late. Hobart has appeared in the past four National Championship games, competing a threepeat from 2023-2025. Statesmen players also succeed in the classroom with 11 of them named 2026 American Scholars.
This is a trajectory I do not expect to change anytime soon. Hobart cemented its future through an endowment naming the Head Coaching position, honoring longtime Mark Taylor. The endowment, announced on July 23, was contributed by Honorary Trustee Thomas B. Poole.
"I couldn't be more humbled and proud to have the Poole Family name represent the Hobart head coaching position and more so the Hobart Hockey program," Taylor said. "Spirit and love have been two of the strongest ingredients of our program, even well before my arrival as Head Coach. Given that, Tom's spirit and love for the entire Hobart College experience, past, present and future is so inspiring and fitting...I can't think of anyone who represents that more than Tom and I am honored to do the same as The Thomas B. Poole'61 and Family Head Coach of Hobart Hockey."
Taylor recently received reinforcements behind the bench from Division I Niagara University. Graduate Assistant Coach Dawson Garcia joins the Statesmen as an Assistant Coach for the 2026-27 season. "He (Garcia) knows a lot about what Hobart hockey is all about," said Taylor. "He also brings years of skill development and power skating teaching experience that will be a direct benefit to our players."
Actively in the midst of a dynasty, Hobart has an established reputation with a winning culture to boot. Some players transfer from Division I schools and many recruits have USHL, BCHL or high end Tier II experience.
Looking at the landscape it makes sense as to why. If players are on the bubble between Division I and playing division three at Hobart, almost all of them would rather play for a national championship. In fact, their recent rosters would likely beat some of bottom tier Division I programs.
I worked with incoming Hobart freshman Chris Battaini during his time in the USHL. Battaini cited championship culture and intense academic rigor as deciding factors in his college hockey journey.
"I chose Hobart because of their winning past and the good education that comes with it," Battaini said. "It's all about having a winning culture and being the best."
That winning mentality also appears to be having an effect on enrollment. Hobart and William Smith Colleges saw a more than 20% enrollment increase for the class of 2030 and reaching a total of over 2,000 students starting this fall.
"Reaching this benchmark of more than 2,000 students is not simply a measure of growth," says Chair of the Board of Trustees Joseph C. Stein III '86. "It is a testament to the strength of the HWS experience."
Part of the aforementioned student experience is college athletics and Hobart is setting the Division III standard on ice. With fresh funding for the program and rising matriculation, Hobart is a step above the rest of Division III hockey. When it comes to Division I likelihood, the Statesmen easily are the most viable.