Top Five Most Viable Five DIII Schools For DI: Number Two
Adrian College dominates the ice as a powerhouse ready to translate sustained small college success into Division I status.
Adrian College can be best described by the DJ Khaled song "All I Do is Win." All kidding aside, that's what the Bulldogs have done since their inception in 2007. They have gone a combined 430-93-16 with no losing seasons across nearly 20 years.
Ron Fogarty helped found Adrian's program following the construction of Arrington Ice Arena. Right out of the gates, the Bulldogs thrived under Fogarty setting a single season record 26 wins by a first year program. Arrington was recently extended by the college in 2025.
Adam Krug stepped in behind the bench following Fogarty's 2014 advancement to Princeton. Krug led Adrian to their ultimate goal in 2022, capturing a Division III National Championship with a 5-2 victory over SUNY Geneseo. The Bulldogs came a goal away from repeating the following year, falling in overtime to Hobart College 3-2.
Following Adrian's 2024 semifinal defeat to Trinity College, Adam Krug departed for the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and currently serves as Associate Head Coach at Vermont. Adam Phillips returned to Adrian as Head Coach where he had previously served as an assistant on the 2022 Championship team.
The Bulldogs have not made the NCAA Tournament under Smith, who is entering his third year leading the pack. However, Smith was named a finalist for the Edward Jeremiah Award given to Division III's Men's Coach of the Year. Smith recently announced the addition of three time ACHA (Club) National Champion Coach Gary Astalo as an assistant starting this season.
"He's an outstanding person first and foremost, and a coach who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. His impressive track record of winning speaks for itself. He'll be a tremendous resource for our players and a great addition to our program,"said Smith of Astalo.
A new crop of Adrian alumni are breaking into the professional ranks. Ian Amsbaugh re-signed with the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers, where he had previously played eight games this spring after his junior year. On the Federal Prospects Hockey League's (FPHL) Monroe Moccasinn a quartet of former Bulldogs comprising Dino Balsamoall, Andrew Bellant, Casey Gerstein and Bradley Somers all played together.
Looking ahead to this fall, Adrian has 14 newcomers chomping at the bit to don the gold and black. The Bulldogs play in arguably the best Division III conference, being the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (NCHA). With the trickle down of talent, I am confident Adrian will not only remain competitive, but chasing a championship.