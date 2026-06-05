Top Ten Jerseys In College Hockey: Number 2

Restoring a classic wordmark and embracing a gold-heavy palette, the Eagles’ revamped road sweaters blend historic tradition with sleek, modern symmetry.
Tradition with a twist. That's the best way to describe new Boston College's road jersey. On September 19, 2025, the Eagles announced new home and away sweaters for the coming season. While their home whites stayed almost the same, the away jerseys got a positive overhaul.
Front and center is the classic "Boston College" text. Bringing this wordmark back rights the wrong of 2021 where it was replaced by "Eagles" until this past year. "Boston College" was a staple on nearly every iteration of the institution's jerseys before that shakeup five years ago.
Aside from restoring the sweater's crest, the color scheme has been modified for the better. Gold takes over white as the sole secondary shade, scaled back the later to little more than an outlining accent. When white was more heavily included, it distracted from the school name. It currently serves to surround all text and numbers. Now, Boston College has a two tone flow of color through their promotion of gold stripes.
Two small tweaks further optimized the look. “For Boston” is embroidered on the collar similarly to the Vegas Golden Knights' home jersey, albeit in a much smaller font. This adds a mantra that the players can visualize on and off the ice. Secondly, the left shoulder "BC" logo has been removed. This is another win for the Eagles, as it keeps the jersey appearing more symmetrical. While the pair of modifications may seem small on paper, it helps the Boston College brand evolve further.
The Eagles notched a 20-15-1 record in 2025-26 and won the Beanpot against archrival, Boston University. James Hages led the team in all three offensive categories, earning 23 goals, 24 assists and 47 points. Boston College ultimately fell to the University of Connecticut in the Hockey East Semifinals and was not selected by the committee for the NCAA Tournament.
Much of the roster from last season is returning with a few important additions, including Teddy Mutryn. I eagerly await watching the Eagles don these crisp sweaters again soon, hopefully in the Frozen Four