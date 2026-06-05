Top Ten Jerseys In College Hockey: Number 2

Two small tweaks further optimized the look. “For Boston” is embroidered on the collar similarly to the Vegas Golden Knights' home jersey, albeit in a much smaller font. This adds a mantra that the players can visualize on and off the ice. Secondly, the left shoulder "BC" logo has been removed. This is another win for the Eagles, as it keeps the jersey appearing more symmetrical. While the pair of modifications may seem small on paper, it helps the Boston College brand evolve further.