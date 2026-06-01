Top Ten Jerseys In College Hockey: Number 4

Alaska-Fairbanks revives the "Walking Bear" legacy with a bold, navy-and-yellow throwback. This futuristic design channels 2000s while striking fear into opponents.
In 2012, comedic former goaltender Ilya Bryzgalov was asked about his fears by a reporter. He replied, "I'm not afraid of anything - except bears." Teams facing the University of Alaska-Fairbanks wearing our number four jersey may share that sentiment.
These throwback sweaters were one of five introduced for the Nanooks' 100th season. Known as "Walking Bear," this new look carries on the legacy of the 2000s and a program best 22 win season in 2001-02. Fans lauded the debut on social media, begging for an opportunity to purchase the jersey.
Fairbanks' futuristic design succeeds using a bold color palette, creating an intense contrast between different portions of the jersey. Rather than the usual Nanooks' powder blue, a deep navy is the base layer. Black is the secondary color while "Walking Bear" prowls across the front.
Yellow serves as an accent color, appearing on stripes, typeface, and outlining the main logo. The addition of such an intense pigment turns the jersey into a well painted pop art piece unlike anything else in college hockey.
I want to highlight a specific aspect that may get overlooked, that being the shoulder. Navy and yellow stripes flank the black main area. A "UAF" wordmark is stamped in the middle, reminiscent of a World War II Spitfire wing.
UAF had a good 2025-26 season, finishing with a 15-15-3 record that was three wins better than 2024-25. Graduate Student Michael Citara led Fairbanks with 16 goals, 14 assists and 30 points. The Nanooks concluded their campaign by winning the inaugural United Collegiate Hockey Cup against Lindenwood.
College hockey fans no doubt hope these jerseys are not a one season wonder, but something that will be a permanent fixture in Fairbanks' on ice rotation. We can only speculate about what is to come for the Nanooks' wardrobe. With a slew of recruits inbound, it might be time for opponents to regularly fear the polar bear.