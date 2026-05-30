Top Ten Jerseys In College Hockey: Number 5

Michigan’s iconic maize sweaters blend historical flair with a streamlined aesthetic that commands respect across the college hockey landscape.
If players have a definitive favorite jersey they wear, you know the team has designed something special. At the University of Michigan, their iconic maize sweaters are beloved by the players. Kienan Draper is one such Wolverine with that opinion. Draper told my co-editor Matthew Auchincloss as much on March 17 while both were still at Ann Arbor.
Looking at these bold style sweaters, it's not hard to see why they are so well received. Seeing the maize color is a beacon of the wearer's allegiance, even if a passerby catches a passing glance. This remarkable brand recognition based off a single shade of yellow allows the Wolverines to be creative with their jersey.
Instead of the signature "M", baseball style letters spelling "Michigan" are utilized on the front side. This beautiful typography runs on a slight diagonal, showing the team's dedication to the entire state. The previously mentioned "M" is shown on the shoulder pads. By shifting their normal primary logo to more of an accent piece, it adds to the sweater's simple yet streamlined look.
Something else of note that may fly under the radar for others is the way the Wolverines style their numbers. Often times, a club may outline their numbers once to improve visibility and contrast. Michigan does this twice. The digits are surrounded by a thick white before shifting back to a thinner navy blue. Intentional or not, this small detail plays off the baseball inspired front and adds to a vintage aesthetic while remaining true to Michigan's brand.
The final piece to this jersey is the stripes. Teams at all levels of hockey can get carried away with stripes by adding too many at a variety of lengths or colors. Not the Wolverines! They use white and navy bands to complete the old school look while keeping each shade congruent. This puts a bow on a modern iteration of a timeless classic.
During the 2025-26 campaign, the Wolverines were nearly unstoppable. Michigan ran the table going 31-8-1, and won the Big Ten Championship. Unfortunately, their season came to an end in double overtime of the Frozen Four Semifinals against Denver. Will Horcoff led the Wolverines with 23 goals, while Michael Hage dished out a team high 37 assists. T.J. Hughes finished first via his 56 points and was named a Hobey Baker Memorial Award Hat Trick Finalist.
With most of their roster from last year returning in the fall, I can't wait to see what Michigan does next wearing their renowned maize jerseys.