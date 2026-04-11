Trey Augustine Wins Mike Richter Award, Jumps Straight Into First AHL Game

Michigan State's star goalie secures the Richter Award, then immediately makes his AHL debut. A third Big Ten nominee since the COVID-19 era.
A prolific Michigan State goaltender has finally received the award he’s been waiting for.
Trey Augustine is your 2026 Mike Richter Award winner, awarded to the most outstanding goaltender in the NCAA.
Augustine, a 21-year-old from South Lyon, Michigan, earned the accolade in his third year with the Spartans after posting a career-high .929 save percentage, good for a share of fifth best in the nation.
It seems the strength of schedule had an impact on the decision, with Michigan State competing in the Big Ten and Augustine holding a 10-2 record against top five teams in the country.
The other nominees, Michael Hrabal of UMass, and Josh Kotai of Augustana, had their share of tough competition with the Hockey East an CCHA, but the Big Ten and NCHC felt at a different prestige this year.
A Big Ten goalie in Augustine wins the Mike Richter Award, and an NCHC skater in Max Plante wins the Hobey Baker, also the two conferences represented in the national championship played tomorrow.
Augustine is the third Big Ten recipient over the last seven years, with Jack LaFontaine winning for Minnesota in 2021 while Kyle McClellan was the award winner in 2024.
Trey Augustine has wasted no time moving onto the professional course. The former college junior has moved into the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins and even started tonight while he was announced to be the winner.
The Red Wings prospect made 26 saves on 29 shots in a loss to the Chicago Wolves in front of 9,927 at Van Andel Arena tonight.