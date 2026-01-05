Weekend Takeaways: January 2nd-4th

We were welcomed back to NCAA play with a puzzling weekend, with numerous top ten teams getting put to the test. Here are the main takeaways from the first weekend of 2026.

Dartmouth’s Crucial Road Trip Leaves Them Empty-Handed

Back-to-back nights in separate arenas, #9 Dartmouth loses to Princeton 4-5 on Friday, and suffers a puncturing defeat to #10 Quinnipiac 3-5 the following night.

The Big Green had quite a first half of the season, suffering their first loss all the way in mid-December to New Hampshire in overtime. Since then, it hasn’t been pretty, losing three of their last four.

Dartmouth had the lead to open up both games. Against Princeton, they found themselves up 2-0 after the Cleaves brothers each got on the board, with Hank scoring in the first and Cooper burying one early in the second period. The third period collapsed them, allowing three unanswered goals after leading 3-2.

Quinnipiac found themselves in Princeton’s shoes, but just trailing by one. They would rebound by scoring five of the next seven goals, helping bring them within striking distance of the top spot in the ECAC.

With the win, Princeton has come up to the top spot in the ECAC with 19 points, while Dartmouth has 18. Quinnipiac is at 17, also beating Harvard on Friday. The race in a competitive ECAC has tightened.

Maine Makes Statement over 6th-Ranked Denver

#15 Maine pulled off a weekend of excitement against #6 Denver, beating them 5-2 on Friday and tying them Saturday, but winning the shootout for extra credit.

At a record of 12-7-2, Maine has now won five games in a row.

The offense is blooming with multiple reasons, as depth skaters are stepping up. For example, Sophomore Thomas Pichette, who had two goals all season entering the weekend, exploded for a two-goal, one-assist performance to help earn a convincing top-ten win for the Black Bears.

Should Penn State Panic? Probably Not

The Nittany Lions, who played their first game in 41 days, ended up opening 2026 by getting shut out, 1-0.

RIT netminder Jakub Krbecek tied his career high for saves in a game with a 44-save shutout in Rochester, arguably the best performance we’ve seen from a goaltender this season, considering the opponent. RIT was outshot 44-21 but still found a way.

For Rochester, it was a monstrous victory, their first against a top ten team since the 2020-21 season.

Penn State would clear the air by taking things back to Pegula and winning 7-3 the following night. The offense came to life, even without Gavin McKenna, who was playing in the World Juniors. Jarod Crespo, Matt Dimarsico, and Charlie Cerrato all had three-point performances.

Alaska Fairbanks Splits with #16 Providence Across the Country

Road trips and time zone changes are difficult, and they are even more challenging when you’re looking at heading from Alaska to Providence, Rhode Island.

For reference, if you wanted to drive from one university to the other, you’re looking at being inside a vehicle for 70 hours. Obviously, that wasn’t an option. But you get the point.

It clearly didn’t bother Alaska Fairbanks, who earned their fifth win of the season, ending up able to split with #16 Providence out of the tough Hockey East. After allowing the first goal, they poured on two power-play goals and five total to win their second game against a nationally ranked team this season.