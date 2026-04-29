Wisconsin Flips Commitment From Alaska Fairbanks On NAHL Prolific Scorer

Wisconsin snags NAHL scoring threat Talan Blanck. A hometown talent aims for Frozen Four glory with the Badgers.
The runner-up Wisconsin Badgers have converted a commitment from Alaska Fairbanks, looking for another chance at the Frozen Four this coming season.
Talan Blanck, a member of the NAHL’s Minnesota Wilderness, is actively tied for the third most points in the Robertson Cup race as the Wilderness prepare for the Wisconsin Windigo in the division finals. He is headed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison after this season comes to an end.
Blanck, a 5-foot-11, 20-year-old from Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, will play college hockey just a 70-mile drive from where he grew up from, playing AAA hockey in the state before moving on to the NAHL.
The left-handed forward has played for three different junior leagues, spending some time in the USHL as well as a small stint in the BCHL with the Vernon Vipers.
He is flipping from an Alaska Fairbanks team that was 15-15-3 to a Wisconsin team a few bounces shy of a national title, finishing 24-13-2 and even beating Alaska Fairbanks twice at the Kohl Center during the regular season.
Blanck is not finished with his final season in juniors, but what a ride he’s had this year. Between the regular season and playoffs, Blanck has collected 76 points in 62 games.