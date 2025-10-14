2025-26 Preview: Air Force

2024-25 Review:

The Air Force Falcons earned a 16-21-3 record in 2024-25 before falling in three games to Sacred Heart University in Atlantic Hockey America Quarterfinals on March 9.

Key Departures:

Both Falcon captains went into their military service after last season. Austin Schwartz put up 21 points (12 goals + 9 assists), finishing first in goals, and third in points. Schwartz was a gifted leader, wearing a C at Air Force and with the North American Hockey League’s Bismarck Bobcats. The co-captain last year, Clay Cosentino, was part of the one-two punch offensively with Schwartz. Cosentino earned a team high 20 assists and 29 points while using his 6’2” 198 pound frame to deliver some solid hits. Like Schwartz, Cosentino also captained a North American Hockey League team, the Aberdeen Wings. Finally, starting goaltender Guy Blessing also joins the service. Blessing put up career numbers with a .907 save percentage and 2.48 goals allowed average in his senior year.

Next Men Up:

After playing a combined three games throughout his freshman and sophomore years, junior netminder Carter Clafton made a lot of noise in his season debut. Clafton made a splash, making 48 saves against Denver on Oct. 10, pushing the Falcons to a tie with the Pioneers. Arriving at Air Force from the North American Hockey League’s Anchorage Wolverines, freshman Cole Christian is a complete package. Christian was an alternate captain for the Wolverines last year, where he racked up 62 points (24 goals + 34 assists) in 54 games and 120 penalty minutes. These numbers place him first among his teammates in penalty minutes and plus-minus, second in both points and assists, and third in goals. He fits the rough and tumble Air Force mold to a tee. Nate Farrell is an ambitious blueliner who suited up for the Wisconsin Windigo in 2024-25. Former Windigo broadcaster Daniel Wiitanen said of Farrell, “Nate is a high IQ defenseman who is great at both ends of the ice. He’s the kind of player that can create scoring chances with his puck movement up the ice while being reliable every night in the defensive zone. Despite being on the shorter side for a defenseman, he makes up for it with his grittiness and tenacity.” Farrell notched 33 points (9 goals +14 assists) between the Windigo and the Oklahoma Warriors last season. An injection of talent from the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, Oli Genest’s offense can light a fire of production. The Mountain Kings' captain last year, Genest, put on a show nearly every night, accumulating 77 points (41 goals + 36 assists) in 59 games. His vocal leadership both on and off the ice allowed him to finish first on his squad in both goals and points.

The Road Ahead:

Air Force surprised a lot of people by tying Denver on Oct 10. After the departure of their two captains, the freshmen look to lead the way on offense. A stingy defense led by junior Will Staring and senior Chris Hedden, coupled with a reloaded forecheck, can allow the Falcons to be upset contenders on a weekly basis.