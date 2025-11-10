2025-26 Preview: Long Island University

2024-25 Review:

The Long Island University Sharks did well last year, earning a 20-12-2 record and not making the NCAA Tournament. They are an independent team under the tutelage of first year Head Coach Brendan Riley, who came over from the now-DII American International College (AIC) as an Assistant Coach

Key Departures:

Three leading forecheckers and a goaltender departed from the Sharks. Carter Rapalje led his squad with 17 goals and 30 points in 34 games before transferring to the Ferris State Bulldogs for his senior year. The runner up with 12 goals for Long Island, Josh Zary, joined Rapalje at Ferris State from the Sharks. Rochester Institute of Technology received Austin Brimmer via the transfer portal. The imposing 6’4” 233 pound forward put a team second 21 points and finished tied for third with 9 goals. Ferris State got a third transferring Shark in starting goalie Noah Rupprecht. Rupprecht went 12-5 through 20 games with a .901 save percentage and 2.33 goals allowed average.

Next Men Up:

Brett Rylance followed his former Assistant Coach from AIC to Long Island. Rylance is a solid faceoff man who does well on the penalty kill. The incoming senior and alternate captain is a solid producer who does the little things in his game well. A disciplined and highly productive forward, Dylan Kinch arrives from the BCHL’s Nanaimo Clippers. Kinch tied for first among the Clippers in all three offensive categories, racking up 67 points (27 goals +40 assists) in 52 games. His father Matt, has a plethora of professional experience playing in the AHL, ECHL, Germany, and Austria. The younger Kinch should be able to hit the ground running in his freshman year. 2021 Minnesota Wild Draft Pick Nate Benoit comes over from Quinnipiac. He wasn’t able to find his niche last season or in his freshman year with the University of North Dakota. With the offensive openings for Long Island, Benoit could thrive.

The Road Ahead:

Long Island is a hard team to read. There was some player turnover with new Head Coach Brendan Riley, but with new faces comes new opportunities. Michael Polston will do an excellent job as the starting goaltender, and watching him grow since 18U hockey has been a treat. If the new guys gel and Coach Riley galvanizes his roster like he helped do at AIC, the Sharks could make some noise.