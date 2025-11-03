2025-26 Preview: Minnesota State Mankato

2024-25 Review:

The Minnesota State University, Mankato Mavericks rolled through the CCHA with a 27-9-3 record and winning the Mason Cup. They eventually fell to the eventual NCAA Champion Western Michigan University Broncos 2-1 in double overtime on March 27 during the NCAA Regional Semifinals.

Key Departures:

Captain Josh Groll headed to the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets, signing an extension for the upcoming season after joining at the end of his graduate year. The goal scoring leader for the Mavericks earned 32 points (14 goals + 18 assists) in 38 games with 31 penalty minutes, meaning he should adjust well to the ECHL. Adam Eisele transferred to Ohio State University for his senior season. With a team high 49 penalty minutes and second place 13 goals, his in your face yet productive game will be missed. Steady producer Brian Carrabes went the ECHL route as well, re-upping with the Adirondack Thunder. Carrabes doesn’t play a flashy game but rather a middle to bottom six role that he executed very well, averaging roughly half a point per game through 39 outings. Finally, Rhett Pitlick joined his brother Rem with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers. Pitlick was originally drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 2019, before leading the Mavericks with 27 assists and 40 points in 2024-25.

Next Men Up:

Transferring from the Western Michigan team that knocked out Mankato last season, junior forward Ean Somoza looks to dial up his offense to his high potential. Somoza racked up 74 points (22 goals + 52 assists) in 54 games with the then-BCHL’s Wenatchee Wild. However, Somoza didn’t register a point in 14 games over two seasons with the Broncos. 2025-26 should be a return to form for Somoza with a change in scenery. Reid Morich makes his presence known in all three zones. The former Waterloo Black Hawk captain led his squad to the USHL’s Clark Cup Final, where they lost in a winner take all game five to the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Throughout the regular season, Morich notched just over a half a point per game through 58 games, with a team third 88 penalty minutes. He could fill the role left by Adam Eisele as a freshman in terms of intensity and grit. A great puck moving defenseman, Rylan Bonkowski, will be an asset on the back end. He was by far the best defenseman last year for the USHL’s Tri-City Storm, utilizing high hockey IQ and excellent vision on breakouts and special teams. Bonkowski is also a very disciplined defenseman, taking only 10 penalty minutes in 54 games.

The Road Ahead:

The Mavericks are poised to run it back in the CCHA and go further in the NCAA Tournament. With steadfast goaltender Alex Tracy returning for his senior year and two year alternate captain Mason Wheeler being given the C, Mankato is a serious contender for the Frozen Four.

Mavericks Head Coach Luke Strand describes his group as, “A group of great young men - finding their seat on the bus will be key. A balanced lineup of skating, skill, and size made up of 17 new players to our program, hungry guys with a high desire of winning.”