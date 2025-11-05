2025-26 Preview: University of St. Thomas

2024-25 Review:

The University of St. Thomas Tommies heated up down the stretch of last season, finishing with a 19-14-5 record before coming up short to the Minnesota State Mankato Mavericks 4-2 in the CCHA Mason Cup Final on March 21.

Key Departures:

The Tommies lost a few important pieces from last year to professional hockey. Alternate captain Cooper Gay signed a two year entry level contract with the Colorado Avalanche, and has started his professional career with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles. His 19 goals in 35 games put him second among his fellow Tommies, while also being second among all CCHA players in goals and power play goals. Hard hitting center and alternate Matthew Gleason joined the Coventry Blaze across the pond in the UK-based Elite Ice Hockey League. Blaze Head Coach Kevin Moore said in part that “Matt is a 200-foot player with great detail to his game. He is relentless in hunting pucks and getting to the hard areas.” This lines up with his numbers, playing a top six role while being effective in all three zones, earning 22 points (11 goals + 11 assists) in 35 contests and a team second 43 penalty minutes. Top offensive producer Liam Malmquist also went pro. Malmquist had finished first in all three offensive categories, racking up 45 points (20 goals + 25 assists) in 38 games. After this career high season, Malmquist signed an Amateur Tryout with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose, potting two goals in five games. The Edina, MN native then inked an ECHL contract with the Idaho Steelheads, scoring his first ECHL goal on Oct. 18, just weeks ago.

Next Men Up:

15 new faces are inbound for the University of St. Thomas and the forward group looks very strong. Attila Lippai is the forward I am most excited about seeing progress in the NCAA, especially after watching him a lot last year. Lippai joined the USHL’s Tri-City Storm around the midway mark through the 2024-25 season, and his impact was immediate. Despite only being 5’9”, Lippai has special speed and quite an edge to him. He jumped into a top line position for the Storm and cemented himself there for the remainder of the campaign. Earning 61 penalty minutes and 27 points in 42 games, jumping from the BCHL to the USHL is no easy feat. I have no doubt he will do well in college. Two Dubuque Fighting Saints head north to St. Thomas for their freshman seasons. A 2024 7th Round pick of the Vegas Golden Knights, Lucas Van Vliet has a wicked shot. He is able to thread the needle with great effect, whether shooting or passing. His 6’2” and 181 pound frame allows him to edge out opponents on puck battles, and his team fourth 52 penalty minutes show that he can be physical without being a liability. Van Vliet’s 22 goals on the Saints were third behind his teammate and fellow Tommie freshman Josh Guliani. Guliani is agile and elusive, spending the majority of his time on the first line. Bolstering the goaltending position is sophomore Colorado College transfer Carsen Musser. The Utah Mammoth prospect has poise and swagger between the pipes that can be nurtured in St. Paul. Musser only played six games last year with the Tigers, so the Tommies may give him a springboard to some starts down the stretch. With so many new faces for St. Thomas, the chemistry between the two Fighting Saints alums may help the rest of the Tommies to gel together.

The Road Ahead:

The University of St. Thomas is in the midst of a good problem to have. They have a lot of young players who have significant offensive upside. There may be some growing pains early in the season, but when the team becomes cohesive, the CCHA should be on alert.