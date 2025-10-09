2025-26 Preview: University of Vermont

2024-25 Review:

The University of Vermont Catamounts had a down year going 11-21-3, falling 2-1 to the University of Massachusetts-Amherst Minutemen in the opening round of the Hockey East opening round on March 12.

Key Departures:

Three important players graduated to professional hockey in Europe. Co-Captain Joel Maatta departed for his native Finland with Liiga’s TPS. Maatta led the Catamounts in his senior season with 18 assists and 27 points through 35 games. His co-captain William Zapernick, inked a deal with the Hungarian Erste Liga’s Fehevar Hockey Academy 19. Zapernick’s 14 assists were 3rd on Vermont last year. Finally, Slovakian born Simon Jellus returned to his home country, signing with HC Kosice. Jellus was a key offensive producer, finishing 4th with 21 points (9 goals + 12 assists) in 35 outings during the 2024-25 campaign.

Next Men Up:

Arriving from the United States Hockey League’s Sioux Falls Stampede, Aiden Wright will make an immediate difference between the pipes for Vermont. Wright was on point in the crease, with a record of 21-8-3 through 33 games. His 0.906 save percentage and 2.58 goals allowed average were 6th and 4th in the USHL, respectively in 2024-25. One of USHL’s best faceoff men last year, Jonah Aegerter, may not be the flashiest player but is certainly among the hardest workers. Aegerter’s compete level and knack for being in the right areas away from the puck allow him to be effective wherever he slots into a lineup. These attributes served him well with both the Omaha Lancers and Fargo Force. Look for the Janesville, WI, native to crack the bottom six as a freshman. Former Omaha Lancers General Manager, David Wilkie, concurs. “Jonah is an elite skater, and his game should translate very well to the NCAA,” said Wilkie. “In addition to that, he is a quiet leader who leads through work ethic, actions, and dedication.”

A defenseman that Aegerter matched up against quite frequently, Caeden Herrington is a well-balanced defenseman joining the squad from the Lincoln Stars. Herrington was a key blueliner during the 2024-25 campaign, earning 34 points (16 goals +18 assists) and 67 penalty minutes through 56 games. His final year of junior eligibility was capped off by being selected in the 4th round, 120th overall of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings. Cédrick Guindon will certainly inject more offense into the Catamounts’ roster. A product of the Ontario Hockey League’s Kingston Frontenacs, Guindon notched 85 points (33 goals + 52 assists) in 66 games. Guindon’s numbers marked him 2nd in goals, while tying him for the team lead in assists, and his second place finish in points was 25 ahead of the next player.

The Road Ahead:

The freshmen and transfers’ gritty style hopes to give Vermont a bounce-back season. Merrimack transfer David Sacco should mesh well with USports arrival Ethan Burroughs and senior Thomas Sinclair. Vermont is going to be a fast and physical team to go up against this season, including their two new captains. Aegerter summed up the team’s mentality best, saying, “We’re going to play fast and intensely. And we will enjoy doing it!”