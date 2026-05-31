Best College Hockey Rivalries: Honorable Mention

But as fierce of rivals as they are, there’s also a mutual cooperation between the two programs — the intrinsic knowledge that, without the other, they could not survive. In their early years, the many games that the teams played against each other kept the programs afloat. Between when the GWHC collapsed and Anchorage joined the WCHA, they did the same. The teams often coordinate travel to the lower 48 to save money. They are bonded by the remoteness of the state they share — as much partners as they are rivals.