Draft Profile: Adam Valentini

“Adam Valentini is an absolute dog,” Naurato said Mar. 31. “As a 17-year-old turning 18 on April 11, he is a winning hockey player. You think that these young, talented players, it's about points and their stick skills, and obviously [he] had a nice power-play goal the other game. I think he's got 26 or 27 points on the year, which is impressive for his age. With how we roll our lines, he's not playing 25, 30 minutes a night, but watch his back checks. Watch him blocking shots. Watch him get run over in the boards by our bench just to get the puck out. And then he gets back up after getting hit by Brady Cleveland, who's, you know, six-foot-four and 220 pounds. And then he goes and runs a guy over later in that shift. He's a hockey player, and this isn't an endorsement for the draft. I'm just talking about him. But start watching this kid and dive deep, because he's a guy you want to bet on.”