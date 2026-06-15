Draft Profile: Gavin McKenna

What that resulted in was McKenna having to play way too many minutes in way too many roles. He was way overleveraged, and it really hurt him in the first half of the season. While he posted a respectable 18 points then, he had just four goals, wasn’t engaged physically in play and didn’t backcheck nearly enough. He was racking up assists, but the majority of them came on the man advantage. McKenna struggled to acclimate, and on a team that was struggling to find cohesion, he didn’t look much like a first-overall pick. He was prone to disappearing in big games, going very quiet against Big Ten heavyweights like Michigan and Michigan State, and it only fueled the perception that he wasn’t worth the first overall pick.